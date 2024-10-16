Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Vaishnavi Gowda steals spotlight in elegant White gown

    Sandalwood Television actress Vaishnavi Gowda, known for her role in Sita Rama, shines in a backless white gown. Fans are captivated by her stunning look.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 3:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    Vaishnavi Gowda, a beloved Kannada television actress, is known for her roles in Agni Sakshi and Sita Rama.

    Vaishnavi Gowda actively engages with her fans on social media, sharing photoshoots, videos, and reels.

    Vaishnavi Gowda looks stunning in both modern and traditional attire. She shared photos of herself in a white backless gown.

    Vaishnavi Gowda's elegant white gown look has garnered admiration from fans, including those from Telugu states.

    Fans are praising Vaishnavi Gowda's beauty and style, calling her a queen and admiring her dressing style.

    Vaishnavi Gowda's photos and videos often go viral across Social media with fans inquiring about her marriage plans.

    In Sita Rama, Vaishnavi Gowda's character Sita is worried about her daughter. The story unfolds with the search for the child.

