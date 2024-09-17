Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Anusha Kini does 'seductive' photoshoot; pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    Actress Anusha's bold look went viral on social media. Netizens questioned if she was the same person who appears in a saree on the serial

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    Anusha Kini

    Actress Anusha Kini, who is shining in the Kannada mini-screen and silver screen from the modeling world, is going viral on social media for her bold photoshoot

    article_image2

    Anusha Kini

    Anusha Kini, who has more than 17 thousand followers, gained immense popularity in the serials Sevanthi and Nanarasi Radhe

    article_image3

    Anusha Kini

    Anusha, who is currently starring in the serial Chikkejaman being aired on Udaya TV, has done a very bold photoshoot

    article_image4

    Anusha Kini

    'Chubby and fabulous... This is me... curves on fleek. Wow, I have to appreciate those who saw this look,' wrote Anusha

    article_image5

    Anusha Kini

    'Your hard work can be seen in this photoshoot. Your vision is amazing, you handle everything neatly. The lighting is amazing,' wrote Anusha

    article_image6

    Anusha Kini

    Netizens commented, 'How is it okay to wear a saree in serials and appear hot on Instagram? Please be simple

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone's work, doesn't know about Shraddha Kapoor RKK

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone’s work, doesn’t know about Shraddha Kapoor

    Jigra's 'Chal Kudiye' released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women's strength RTM

    Jigra’s ‘Chal Kudiye’ released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women’s strength

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...' RTM

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...'

    Violation of consumer rights...', Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice after dejected fan fails to get tickets ATG

    'Violation of consumer rights...', Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice after dejected fan fails to get tickets

    Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is a remake of THIS Hollywood film?

    Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is a remake of THIS Hollywood film?

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Whitefiled mall criticised for VIP toilet policy requiring Rs thousand minimum spend for access vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefiled mall faces backlash over Rs 1000 minimum spend requirement for 'VIP toilet' access

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Khardaha rocked by alleged gang rape during RG Kar protest meet-up AJR

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Khardaha rocked by alleged gang rape during RG Kar protest meet-up

    BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM days after Tihar release, Atishi takes over shk

    BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM days after Tihar release, Atishi takes over

    Retire at 50: Financial Planning and Investment Strategies anr

    Retire at 50: Comprehensive financial planning and investment strategies for early retirement

    How to secure verified IRCTC Tatkal tickets: Essential tips and steps AJR

    How to secure verified IRCTC Tatkal tickets: Essential tips and steps

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon