Actress Anusha Kini does 'seductive' photoshoot; pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Actress Anusha's bold look went viral on social media. Netizens questioned if she was the same person who appears in a saree on the serial

Actress Anusha Kini, who is shining in the Kannada mini-screen and silver screen from the modeling world, is going viral on social media for her bold photoshoot

Anusha Kini, who has more than 17 thousand followers, gained immense popularity in the serials Sevanthi and Nanarasi Radhe

Anusha, who is currently starring in the serial Chikkejaman being aired on Udaya TV, has done a very bold photoshoot

'Chubby and fabulous... This is me... curves on fleek. Wow, I have to appreciate those who saw this look,' wrote Anusha

'Your hard work can be seen in this photoshoot. Your vision is amazing, you handle everything neatly. The lighting is amazing,' wrote Anusha

Netizens commented, 'How is it okay to wear a saree in serials and appear hot on Instagram? Please be simple

