Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars/Academy Awards: Satyajit Ray to AR Rahman, meet 5 Indians who have brought the golden trophy home

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    Even though no Indian film has won an Oscar, some individuals have made India proud. Few Indians have received the Oscar trophy, from costume designer Bhanu Athaiya to music composer A.R. Rahman and many more

    India's meet with the Academy Awards  (Oscars) started when Mehboob Khan's Mother India in 1957, which was officially nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Since then, films such as Lagaan and Salaam Bombay have been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. Even though no Indian film has won an Oscar, some individuals have made India proud. Check out which Indians have won been Oscar winners in the past…
     

    Satyajit Ray (Honourary): 
    Satyajit Ray, a revolutionary filmmaker, created masterpieces in Indian cinema. His movies are utilised as case studies in numerous filmmaking colleges worldwide. The great filmmaker made his name in both Hindi and Bengali movies. Ray received an Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1992. Unfortunately, the filmmaker couldn't attend the ceremony since he was in the hospital, so he delivered his acceptance speech through live broadcast.

    Bhanu Athaiya (Gandhi)
    Bhanu Athaiya was the 1st Indian Oscar winner, taking home the trophy for Best Costume Design. She won the award for the 1982 historical drama Gandhi. Bhanu Athaiya has worked with prominent people like Guru Dutt, Yash Chopra, Raj Kapoor, B.R. Chopra, Vijay Anand, and Raj Khosla, and has contributed to over 100 films. She has also collaborated with international celebrities like Conrad Rooks and Richard Attenborough.
     

    AR Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire)
    A.R. Rahman made history by walking away with two Oscars Best Original Score and Best Song (Jai Ho). For his score in a British-Indian film, music composer A.R. Rahman became the first Indian to be nominated in three categories at the Academy Awards. The composer has previously been nominated for Best Original Score for the films 127 Hours and If I Rise.

    Gulzar (Slumdog Millionaire)
    The legendary Gulzar had bagged the Academy Award for Best Lyrics for Jai Ho in Slumdog Millionaire. The song 'Jai Ho,' caused a worldwide stir and earned AR Rahman his second Oscar, was written by Gulzar, who also received an Oscar for Best Original Song. Also Read: Exclusive: Meet Namit Malhotra, Indian in Oscar race for 'Dune', 'No Time to Die'

    Resul Pookutty (Slumdog Millionaire)
    Resul Pookutty won for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog. He shared the honour with Ian Tapp and Richard Pryke. The Slumdog Millionaire won 8 Oscars in total. Also Read: Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2022: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush RBA

    Academy Awards: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush

    Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more RBA

    Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more

    Ram Charan, Jr. NTR's RRR Jumps by 35% on day 2; box office collection details RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr. NTR's RRR jumps by 35% on day 2; box office collection details

    RRR Ram Charan Jr NTR film stopped midway in American theatre here is why drb

    RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s film stopped midway in American theatre; here’s why

    Exclusive Oscars 2022 6 time Academy Award winner Namit Malhotra man behind VFX of Dune No Time to Die drb

    Exclusive: Meet Namit Malhotra, Indian in Oscar race for 'Dune', 'No Time to Die'

    Recent Stories

    tennis Miami Open 2022 Daniil Medvedev aims to regain No.1 ranking after win against Andy Murray snt

    Miami Open 2022: Medvedev aims to regain No.1 ranking after win against Murray

    Girls in Rajasthan unable to fight for themselves: Jitender Gothwal sends train ticket to Priyanka Gandhi-dnm

    Girls in Rajasthan unable to fight for themselves: Jitender Gothwal sends train ticket to Priyanka Gandhi

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 Unfortunate European champions Italy failed to qualify bhaichung bhutia snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Unfortunate European champions Italy failed to qualify, says Bhutia

    Oscars 2022: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush RBA

    Academy Awards: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush

    India skies reopen as international flights resume after a 2-year gap-dnm

    India’s skies reopen as international flights resume after a 2-year gap

    Recent Videos

    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon