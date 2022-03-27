Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more
Here, we bring you the four major categories at Oscars: Best Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and Best Director. In India, you can watch the ceremony from 5.30 am IST on Monday, March 28.
The 94th Academy Awards, the year's most anticipated worldwide award ceremony, are expected to captivate moviegoers. The mega-show Oscars will take place on March 27 at 8 pm. ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This means that fans in India may watch the event beginning at 5.30 am. IST on Monday, March 28.
Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), and Best Director are the four major categories at the Oscars. While Dune and The Power of the Dog have been nominated for best picture, Belfast director Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, and Steven Spielberg have been nominated for best director.
Meanwhile, the Academy has already published the presenters for the big night, including Rachel Zegler from West Side Story and Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin from Dune. Not only that, but the list was expanded to include Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, tennis luminaries Serena and Venus Williams, J. K. Simmons, and Jill Scott.
This year's Oscars will also take Indians on a joyride, as Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have been picked among the 276 films that have been shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards.
Look at the list of nominations for Oscars 2022 here:
Best Picture Nominees
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role Nominees
Javier Bardem- Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch- The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield- tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith- King Richard
Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role Nominees
Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman- The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz- Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman- Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart- Spencer
Directing Nominees
Kenneth Branagh- Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi- Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson- Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion- The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg- West Side Story