Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more

Here, we bring you the four major categories at Oscars: Best Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and Best Director. In India, you can watch the ceremony from 5.30 am IST on Monday, March 28.

The 94th Academy Awards, the year's most anticipated worldwide award ceremony, are expected to captivate moviegoers. The mega-show Oscars will take place on March 27 at 8 pm. ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This means that fans in India may watch the event beginning at 5.30 am. IST on Monday, March 28.

Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), and Best Director are the four major categories at the Oscars. While Dune and The Power of the Dog have been nominated for best picture, Belfast director Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, and Steven Spielberg have been nominated for best director.

Meanwhile, the Academy has already published the presenters for the big night, including Rachel Zegler from West Side Story and Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin from Dune. Not only that, but the list was expanded to include Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, tennis luminaries Serena and Venus Williams, J. K. Simmons, and Jill Scott.

This year's Oscars will also take Indians on a joyride, as Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have been picked among the 276 films that have been shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards.

Look at the list of nominations for Oscars 2022 here:

Best Picture Nominees

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role Nominees

Javier Bardem- Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch- The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield- tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith- King Richard

Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role Nominees

Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman- The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz- Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman- Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart- Spencer

Directing Nominees

Kenneth Branagh- Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi- Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson- Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion- The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg- West Side Story