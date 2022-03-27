Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more

    Here, we bring you the four major categories at Oscars: Best Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and Best Director. In India, you can watch the ceremony from 5.30 am IST on Monday, March 28.

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    The 94th Academy Awards, the year's most anticipated worldwide award ceremony, are expected to captivate moviegoers. The mega-show Oscars will take place on March 27 at 8 pm. ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This means that fans in India may watch the event beginning at 5.30 am. IST on Monday, March 28.

    Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), and Best Director are the four major categories at the Oscars. While Dune and The Power of the Dog have been nominated for best picture, Belfast director Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, and Steven Spielberg have been nominated for best director.

    Meanwhile, the Academy has already published the presenters for the big night, including Rachel Zegler from West Side Story and Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin from Dune. Not only that, but the list was expanded to include Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, tennis luminaries Serena and Venus Williams, J. K. Simmons, and Jill Scott.

    This year's Oscars will also take Indians on a joyride, as Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have been picked among the 276 films that have been shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards.

    Look at the list of nominations for Oscars 2022 here:

    Best Picture Nominees
    Belfast
    CODA
    Don’t Look Up
    Drive My Car
    Dune
    King Richard
    Licorice Pizza
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    West Side Story

    Actor in a Leading Role Nominees
    Javier Bardem- Being the Ricardos
    Benedict Cumberbatch- The Power of the Dog
    Andrew Garfield- tick, tick…BOOM!
    Will Smith- King Richard
    Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth

    Actress in a Leading Role Nominees
    Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    Olivia Colman- The Lost Daughter
    Penélope Cruz- Parallel Mothers
    Nicole Kidman- Being the Ricardos
    Kristen Stewart- Spencer

    Directing Nominees
    Kenneth Branagh- Belfast
    Ryusuke Hamaguchi- Drive My Car
    Paul Thomas Anderson- Licorice Pizza
    Jane Campion- The Power of the Dog
    Steven Spielberg- West Side Story

