Sumalatha Ambareesh holds grandson, photo goes viral; See PICS

Rebel Star Ambareesh's son, Abhishek, and his wife, Aviva Biddappa, have welcomed a baby boy. Aviva gave birth at Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Biddappa have welcomed a baby boy. This news has brought joy to Ambareesh's fans, and the baby's photo has been shared.

article_image2

Abhishek Ambareesh's Son

Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Biddappa tied the knot in 2023. The wedding took place in the presence of family and close friends. The wedding ceremony was held at the Palace Grounds on June 5th, followed by a reception on June 7th.

article_image3

The photo of Sumalatha Ambareesh with her grandson is going viral on social media. Fans are zooming in on the baby's photo and discussing who he resembles.

article_image4

Aviva gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Bangalore. Her baby shower ceremony was held in August.

article_image5

Abhishek Ambareesh made his Sandalwood debut with the film Amar, which was a musical hit. He later starred in Bad Manners. While his performance was appreciated, the film didn't fare well. He is currently working on the film Kaali.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gift THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release ATG

'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gift THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH]

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology - WATCH ATG

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology | WATCH

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy vkp

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy

Rupali Ganguly demands Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma for defamation NTI

Rupali Ganguly demands Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma for defamation

Recent Stories

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia snt

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics shk

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics

YRKKH Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos ATG

YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos

Karnataka HC slams BESCOM officials for negligence in boy's electrocution case vkp

Karnataka HC slams BESCOM officials for negligence in boy's electrocution case

Kerala: 7 lives lost in just two weeks due to train accidents in Malappuram district anr

Kerala: 7 lives lost in just two weeks due to train accidents in Malappuram district

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon