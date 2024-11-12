Sumalatha Ambareesh holds grandson, photo goes viral; See PICS

Rebel Star Ambareesh's son, Abhishek, and his wife, Aviva Biddappa, have welcomed a baby boy. Aviva gave birth at Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru.

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Biddappa have welcomed a baby boy. This news has brought joy to Ambareesh's fans, and the baby's photo has been shared.

Abhishek Ambareesh's Son

Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Biddappa tied the knot in 2023. The wedding took place in the presence of family and close friends. The wedding ceremony was held at the Palace Grounds on June 5th, followed by a reception on June 7th.

The photo of Sumalatha Ambareesh with her grandson is going viral on social media. Fans are zooming in on the baby's photo and discussing who he resembles.

Aviva gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Bangalore. Her baby shower ceremony was held in August.

Abhishek Ambareesh made his Sandalwood debut with the film Amar, which was a musical hit. He later starred in Bad Manners. While his performance was appreciated, the film didn't fare well. He is currently working on the film Kaali.

