    [See photos] Priya Prakash Varrier shares ethereal pictures in golden traditional ensemble

    Priya Prakash Varrier shared pictures of her rocking a long braid and off-white and golden silk saree look in a traditional photoshoot for Onam. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Priya Prakash Varrier stunned her fans with her traditional ethnic look rocking a golden ensemble and long braids. Priya rose to fame with her winking video going viral on social media from her debut film Oru Adaar Love. 

    article_image2

    On the auspicious occasion of Onam, the 24-year-old actress shared pictures of her adorning the ivory and golden silk saree with beautiful long braids. 

    article_image3

    Priya opted for stunning golden jewelry and a pink floral gajra for the braid. The actress exuded regal elegance and left the fans impressed with her breathtaking avatar. 

    article_image4

    The Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam actress opted for natural and glowy makeup and added small bindis on her forehead giving the look a touch of sophistication.

