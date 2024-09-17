[See photos] Priya Prakash Varrier shares ethereal pictures in golden traditional ensemble

Priya Prakash Varrier shared pictures of her rocking a long braid and off-white and golden silk saree look in a traditional photoshoot for Onam.

Priya Prakash Varrier stunned her fans with her traditional ethnic look rocking a golden ensemble and long braids. Priya rose to fame with her winking video going viral on social media from her debut film Oru Adaar Love.

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, the 24-year-old actress shared pictures of her adorning the ivory and golden silk saree with beautiful long braids.

Priya opted for stunning golden jewelry and a pink floral gajra for the braid. The actress exuded regal elegance and left the fans impressed with her breathtaking avatar.

The Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam actress opted for natural and glowy makeup and added small bindis on her forehead giving the look a touch of sophistication.

Latest Videos