(Photos) Orry in London, enjoying vacation with his besties Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    Social media sensation Orry recently shared many photos with Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. The trio are currently in London enjoying snow and Christmas season 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Orry, the social media phenomenon, is presently vacationing in London with his celebrity best pals Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. Nysa is the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Sunday (Dec 17), Orry posted the joyous photographs to his social media account. He captioned the collection of photos "The value of a vacation."
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Several individuals replied to Orry's post as soon as he published the images. Someone commented, "Have fun, girls." "Nice," another user said. Meanwhile, someone asked, "Bhai tu karta kya hai?" (What do you do for a living, brother?

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Orry has been asked that question several times. When asked the same question during a guest appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, Orry responded humorously by explaining that he is a 'liver because he survives.'

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Orry frequently posts images and videos of his outings with celebrities on his social media account. Orry also claimed on Bigg Boss that he is paid handsomely to picture individuals at parties.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nobody knows what Orry does for a living right now. But, as filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane pointed out during a panel at Sahitya Aaj Tak, he is unquestionably 2023's breakthrough star, having developed his own brand in his distinctive style. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Orry is frequently seen with numerous Bollywood celebrity kids and actresses. He is well-known not only for his countless celebrity-studded photographs but also for his eccentric phone covers. He recently featured as a wild card participant on Bigg Boss 17.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During his weekend appearance, Salman asked him the million-dollar question regarding his profession. Orry informed Salman that he is paid to take photos with individuals. He is paid between Rs 20 and Rs 30 lakhs to simply pose for photographs. Salman Khan was taken aback by this.

