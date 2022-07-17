Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ek Villain Returns' star Disha Patani opens up about having a glamorous image and more

    First Published Jul 17, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    Disha Patani says viewers will see a different side of her personality in her next movie 'Ek Villain Returns' featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

    Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

    Actress Disha Patani claims that viewers view her as a diva more than filmmakers do, a title for which she is "grateful." The actor claims that she only appeared in the movies Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Malang, both of which featured attractive characters. 
     

    Image Credit: Yogen Shah

    "I am happy that I have some form of identity, but it is just a perspective. Nothing unfavourable can be said about it. Being renowned for something is significant. I saw individuals approaching me and making various offers.
     

    Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

    "More than filmmakers, the audiences have that perception. Filmmakers are open to artistes doing different things. They think it is better if the artiste comes out of their comfort zone," Patani told PTI.

    Also read: Cute Pictures: Disha Patani resembles a barbie doll in this little pink dress

    Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

    The Bareilly-born actor said her upcoming films would present a new aspect of her personality to the audience. Disha will next be seen in "Ek Villain Returns", the sequel to 2014 hit Ek Villain.

    Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

    The actress also has Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, Prabhas' sci-fi film Project K and Raaj Shaandilyaa's KTina. In KTina, Disha reportedly plays the role of a religious, small-town Punjabi woman from Chandigarh.

    Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

    "Easily bored myself. I have to stop reciting the same passages. These movies are all distinctive from one another. She continued, "I hope these videos change how people perceive me." She portrays Rasika, a Marathi woman who thinks "greed is wonderful," in the movie "Ek Villain Returns." ".

    Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

    My character is avaricious; she craves certain things in life and would stop at nothing to have them. She utilises guys as a tool to accomplish her goals. Described as a director's actor, Patani, 30, said she submitted to Mohit Suri's vision for "Ek Villain Returns."

    Image Credit: Yogen Shah

    I carry out the director's directions. I had to practise a little on the Marathi accent and the character's transition for this film and character, which was challenging," she continued. Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham are featured in Ek Villain Returns as well. Also Read: Katrina Kaif Birthday Pictures: Actress enjoyed Maldives beach with friends, and Vicky Kaushal

    Image Credit: Yogen Shah

    The movie Ekta Kapoor is producing through Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series will be released on July 29. Also Read: 5 sexy pics and videos of Giorgia Andriani that you can’t miss!

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra and more RBA

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra and more

    Ram Gopal Varma in trouble over Twitter post on Draupadi Murmu RBA

    Ram Gopal Varma in trouble over Twitter post on Draupadi Murmu

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it snt

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it

    Katrina Kaif to compete with Arjun Kapoor at the box office Phone Bhoot Kuttey to release on this day drb

    Katrina Kaif to compete with Arjun Kapoor at the box office; 'Phone Bhoot', 'Kuttey' to release on this day

    Twitter explodes over incest claims against Ricky Martin drb

    Twitter explodes over ‘incest’ claims against Ricky Martin

    Recent Stories

    Who is Ashish Chauhan, the next CEO of the National Stock Exchange? - adt

    Who is Ashish Chauhan, the next CEO of the National Stock Exchange?

    GST rate revision: List Of Household Items Becoming More Expensive From July 18

    Household items that will be more expensive from July 18

    football Barcelona-bound Robert Lewandowski pens heartfelt message for Bayern Munich fans snt

    Barcelona-bound Lewandowski pens heartfelt message for Bayern Munich fans

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra and more RBA

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra and more

    Zomato rewards agent who drove 10 kilometres in pouring rain to buy medicine for a sick baby - adt

    Zomato rewards agent who drove 10 kilometres in pouring rain to buy medicine for a sick baby

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon