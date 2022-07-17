'Ek Villain Returns' star Disha Patani opens up about having a glamorous image and more

Disha Patani says viewers will see a different side of her personality in her next movie 'Ek Villain Returns' featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Actress Disha Patani claims that viewers view her as a diva more than filmmakers do, a title for which she is "grateful." The actor claims that she only appeared in the movies Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Malang, both of which featured attractive characters.



"I am happy that I have some form of identity, but it is just a perspective. Nothing unfavourable can be said about it. Being renowned for something is significant. I saw individuals approaching me and making various offers.



"More than filmmakers, the audiences have that perception. Filmmakers are open to artistes doing different things. They think it is better if the artiste comes out of their comfort zone," Patani told PTI. Also read: Cute Pictures: Disha Patani resembles a barbie doll in this little pink dress

The Bareilly-born actor said her upcoming films would present a new aspect of her personality to the audience. Disha will next be seen in "Ek Villain Returns", the sequel to 2014 hit Ek Villain.

The actress also has Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, Prabhas' sci-fi film Project K and Raaj Shaandilyaa's KTina. In KTina, Disha reportedly plays the role of a religious, small-town Punjabi woman from Chandigarh.

"Easily bored myself. I have to stop reciting the same passages. These movies are all distinctive from one another. She continued, "I hope these videos change how people perceive me." She portrays Rasika, a Marathi woman who thinks "greed is wonderful," in the movie "Ek Villain Returns." ".

My character is avaricious; she craves certain things in life and would stop at nothing to have them. She utilises guys as a tool to accomplish her goals. Described as a director's actor, Patani, 30, said she submitted to Mohit Suri's vision for "Ek Villain Returns."

I carry out the director's directions. I had to practise a little on the Marathi accent and the character's transition for this film and character, which was challenging," she continued. Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham are featured in Ek Villain Returns as well. Also Read: Katrina Kaif Birthday Pictures: Actress enjoyed Maldives beach with friends, and Vicky Kaushal

