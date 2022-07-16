Cute Pictures: Disha Patani resembles a barbie doll in this little pink dress

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jul 16, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    Disha Patani was seen outside the T-Series office in Mumbai on Saturday. The ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actress wore a short dress for her day out.

    If there is one Indian actress who has got the vibes of being a Disney princess or passing as a barbie doll, it is none other than Disha Patani. The actress has time and again reflected upon her bubbly and adorable side while also maintaining the hotness quotient in place. Over all these years, since the time of her debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha has been winning the hearts of the audience with her good looks and fitter body. And when Disha stepped out in a bubble gum pink dress, the actress made heads turn and how!

    Disha Patani was spotted at the T-Series office in Mumbai on Saturday. She was wearing a short bubble gum pink coloured dress, paired with white block heels.

    ALSO READ: Hotness alert! Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria, who looked sexier in white?

    The strappy dress that Disha Patani wore came with a straight but deep neck that flaunted her cleavage. She looked adorable in the short dress that showed off her long and toned legs.

    ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns' star Tara Sutaria oozes hotness in sexy bikini blouse and denim shorts

    To complete her look, Disha Patani opted for a simple pearl necklace. She wore a blush pink lip colour and styled her hair in a bun. The fringes added more drama and a Barbie-like feel to Disha’s look.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, scheduled to hit the theatres on July 29. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film is being backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

    Disha Patani, along with the other actors of the film – Arjun Kapoor John Abraham and Tara Sutaria, has been leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the film. Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to ‘Ek Villain’ which featured actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritiesh Deshmukh in the lead roles.

