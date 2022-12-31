Rishabh Pant car accident: Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher pay visit to wicketkeeper in hospital

Rishabh Pant continues his treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun following a horrific car accident. In the meantime, Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher paid a visit to him.

Image credit: PTI

On Saturday, Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher met young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is recuperating at Max Hospital in Dehradun after suffering injuries in a car crash. India's star cricketer miraculously escaped when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early Friday.

"He [Pant] is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon and we see him playing again," Kapoor told reporters after coming out of the hospital. Kher, who accompanied Kapoor, said they made the cricketer laugh. "Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and his relatives. They are all fine. We made him laugh a lot," added Kher.

