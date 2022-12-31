Rishabh Pant car accident: Wicketkeeper likely to miss Australia series and IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant suffered a brutal car accident on Friday as he is undergoing treatment in a Dehradun hospital. He has suffered quite some injuries and could miss the home series against Australia and IPL 2023 while Bollywood actors visit him.

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a severe car accident in the early morning on Friday en route to Rourkee to give his mother a surprise visit. After dozing off, his car rammed into the roadside divider and caught fire while he made a narrow escape. He has suffered some injuries on his forehead, elbow, right wrist, ankle, toe and back, along with a ligament ear in his right knee, as he is being treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. In the meantime, hospital authorities informed Times of India that his condition is stable and he has suffered no life-threatening injury while his mother is supporting him at the hospital.

However, as Pant continues to recover, it has cast doubts on his cricket participation shortly. While he has already been rested for India’s upcoming home limited-overs series against Sri Lanka next month, he will likely miss out on the home white-ball series to New Zealand after Lanka. It would be followed by the home series against Australia, including a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. ALSO WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

According to AIIMS-Rishikesh’s Dr Qamar Azam, a sports injury specialist, “Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And, if it’s severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report.” Pant was beneficial in India’s Test success in Bangladesh earlier this month.

