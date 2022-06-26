IND vs ENG 2022: Edgbaston Test timing brought ahead by 30 minutes to suit sub-continent viewers
On Friday, India and England will clash in the rescheduled Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Meanwhile, the timing of the Test has been brought ahead by 30 minutes to suit sub-continent viewers.
The stage is almost set for the rescheduled final Test between India and England from last year. It takes place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Although generally, Tests in England begin at 11 AM (3.30 PM IST), the timing of this Test has been brought ahead by 30 minutes, as the Test would now start at 10.30 AM (3 PM IST) and could go on to 10.30 PM (IST). The same was confirmed in a report by the Daily Mail, as the closing time is usually extended by 30 mins to accommodate the allotted 90 overs of the day.
However, it could mean that the team batting first would be slightly disadvantaged, with the early morning dew making things tough for the batters. This Test was initially supposed to be played last year during India's tour of England. Yet, a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp forced the Test to be postponed.
The visitors are currently leading the five-Test Pataudi Trophy series 2-1. But, things would be different this time, as India and England are being led by other skippers, Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes, respectively. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Rohit has tested positive for COVID.
It puts Rohit's status for the Edgbaston Test in doubt, as he has been put under isolation at the team hotel. He recently took part in the ongoing warm-up game against Leicestershire at Grace Road, where he scored 25 in the first innings but did not take the field in the second. While he is expected to undergo further tests, it would be interesting to see who leads Team India if Rohit misses out, with pacer Japsrit Bumrah being in contention.