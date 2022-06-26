IND vs ENG 2022: Edgbaston Test timing brought ahead by 30 minutes to suit sub-continent viewers

On Friday, India and England will clash in the rescheduled Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Meanwhile, the timing of the Test has been brought ahead by 30 minutes to suit sub-continent viewers.

Image credit: Getty

The stage is almost set for the rescheduled final Test between India and England from last year. It takes place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Although generally, Tests in England begin at 11 AM (3.30 PM IST), the timing of this Test has been brought ahead by 30 minutes, as the Test would now start at 10.30 AM (3 PM IST) and could go on to 10.30 PM (IST). The same was confirmed in a report by the Daily Mail, as the closing time is usually extended by 30 mins to accommodate the allotted 90 overs of the day.

Image credit: Getty

However, it could mean that the team batting first would be slightly disadvantaged, with the early morning dew making things tough for the batters. This Test was initially supposed to be played last year during India's tour of England. Yet, a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp forced the Test to be postponed. ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

Image credit: Getty

The visitors are currently leading the five-Test Pataudi Trophy series 2-1. But, things would be different this time, as India and England are being led by other skippers, Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes, respectively. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Rohit has tested positive for COVID. ALSO READ: India vs Ireland T20I - Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli

Image credit: Getty