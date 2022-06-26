Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

Rohit is currently at the team hotel and in isolation. His health is being observed by the BCCI Medical Team. Another RT-PCR test will be carried out on Sunday to assess his CT value.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has been placed in isolation ahead of the 'fifth' Test against England after he tested positive for COVID-19 in a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The match begins on July 1 in Birmingham.

If all goes well, the 35-year-old Indian skipper would open the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the Test match. If Rohit remains in six-day isolation, either wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant or pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be asked to lead the team. Rohit's participation now depends on the result of his next RT-PCR test.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed reports about the Team India captain Rohit Sharma testing positive for COVID-19.

In a media release, Shah updated that the Rohit is currently at the team hotel and in isolation. His health is being observed by the BCCI Medical Team. Another RT-PCR test will be carried out on Sunday to assess his CT value.

Rohit took to the field to bat on the first day of the ongoing warm-up game against Leicestershire. He was dismissed for 25 by Roman Walker. However, he did not take the field on the second day. He did not bat either in the second Indian innings.

To note, the last time when India was in England Rohit was India's best batsman. He scored 368 runs in the four Tests last year at an average of 52.27 which also included a hundred at The Oval. The fifth Test had to be rescheduled due to Covid-19 concerns in the Indian camp. At present, India leads the series 2-1. The visitors need to avoid defeat in the final Test in Birmingham to register their first Test series win in England since 2007.

Rohit is not the only India cricketer to test positive in the run-up to the one-off Test match against England. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's arrival in England was delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19 before the team left for the UK tour.

To note, matches are not played under a bio-bubble in the UK now. India too hosted South Africa recently without a bio-bubble.