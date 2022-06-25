Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli

    Hardik Pandya has been named as captain of the Indian team for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland.

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Malahide, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 7:16 PM IST

    He struck gold in his debut season as captain in the IPL, and Hardik Pandya admits that responsibility brings out the best of him on a cricket field. Hardik, who led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in the side's debut season earlier this year, has been named as captain of the Indian team for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland, starting Malahide on Sunday. 

    And the dashing all-rounder said he believes in taking ownership on the field. "Earlier also, I liked taking up responsibility, and now also it is the same, but it is a bit more responsibility now. I always believed that I did better when I took responsibility," Hardik said during a virtual press conference on the eve of the first T20I. 

    "If I can take ownership of my own things and make my own decisions, they tend to be strong. Cricket is such a game. Staying strong during situations is very important. Always responsibility was given to me, and I took it, and that's why I became better. While captaining, I will see how I can give the same responsibility to every player and give them the ability to fight with situations," he added. 

    Also read: Dinesh Karthik opens up lot of options going into T20 World Cup: Dravid

    Playing under two talismanic skippers in Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli has taught Hardik a lot about leadership qualities, but he said every captain has their own style. 

    "Obviously, I have taken a lot of things from them (Dhoni and Kohli), but at the same time, I also want to be myself. Obviously, my understanding of the game is different, but I have taken a lot of good vibes from them. "I am not instinctive, but I see more situations than go on my gut. At what point in time, what decision the team requires? I focus on that rather than going on my gut. Gut always goes 50-50," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title snt

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title

    1983 world cup india Sachin Tendulkar reveals moment he dreamt about winning World Cup snt

    'Knew right then...': Tendulkar reveals 1983 moment made him dream of World Cup win

    India vs Leicestershire, IND vs LEIC 2022: Mohammed Shami celebration post Cheteshwar Pujara dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing-ayh

    IND vs LEIC 2022: Shami's celebration post Pujara's dismissal for duck leaves fans guessing

    England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Netizens react to Henry Nicholls bizzare dismissal-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Tendulkar cites 'gully cricket' rules over Nicholls' bizarre dismissal

    SL vs Australia Galle Test: Fans thrilled after Glenn Maxwell returns to Test squad after 5 years snt

    SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Fans thrilled after Maxwell returns to squad after 5 years

    Recent Stories

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title snt

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi snt

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi

    Punjab Arrested IAS officer sanjay popli son dies of bullet wound cops say suicide family alleges foul play snt

    Punjab: Arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli's son dies of bullet wound; family alleges foul play

    India s e passport rollout to start by end of year will ensure safe easy international travel All you need to know gcw

    India's e-passport rollout to start by end of year, will ensure safe, easy int'l travel; All about it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon