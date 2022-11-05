MS Dhoni moves Madras High Court for contempt proceedings against IPS officer

IPS officer G Sampath Kumar allegedly made some disparaging remarks against MS Dhoni regarding match-fixing. As a result, the latter is moving to the Madras High Court to file contempt proceedings against him.

Retired former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will move Madras High Court to trigger contempt proceedings and administer a warrant to IPS officer G Sampath Kumar for his alleged comments against the Supreme Court and some senior solicitors in the matter on match-fixing. The case was listed but was not heard on Friday. In 2014, Dhoni filed a civil suit to perpetually bar Sampath Kumar, the then-Inspector General of Police (IGP), from making any comment linking him to match-fixing and spot-fixing of the games he played.

By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the court barred Sampath Kumar from mentioning Dhoni. Despite the ruling, Sampath Kumar allegedly filed testimony before the Supreme Court that contained disparaging statements against the bench and the senior attorney representing the State in the cases against him. When it was brought to the notice of the Madras High Court, it took the same on its file in December 2021.

