    MS Dhoni moves Madras High Court for contempt proceedings against IPS officer

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    IPS officer G Sampath Kumar allegedly made some disparaging remarks against MS Dhoni regarding match-fixing. As a result, the latter is moving to the Madras High Court to file contempt proceedings against him.

    Image credit: MS Dhoni/Facebook

    Retired former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will move Madras High Court to trigger contempt proceedings and administer a warrant to IPS officer G Sampath Kumar for his alleged comments against the Supreme Court and some senior solicitors in the matter on match-fixing. The case was listed but was not heard on Friday. In 2014, Dhoni filed a civil suit to perpetually bar Sampath Kumar, the then-Inspector General of Police (IGP), from making any comment linking him to match-fixing and spot-fixing of the games he played.

    Image credit: MS Dhoni/Facebook

    By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the court barred Sampath Kumar from mentioning Dhoni. Despite the ruling, Sampath Kumar allegedly filed testimony before the Supreme Court that contained disparaging statements against the bench and the senior attorney representing the State in the cases against him. When it was brought to the notice of the Madras High Court, it took the same on its file in December 2021.

    Image credit: MS Dhoni/Facebook

    After acquiring approval from Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram on July 18 to file the contempt application, Dhoni preferred the present contempt application on October 11 to punish Sampath Kumar for his alleged acts of making observations against the tribunal in breach of the court's provisional order passed in 2014.

    (With inputs from PTI)

