    Is Australia's David Warner retiring from Tests after Ashes 2023 in England?

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 3:02 PM IST
    Australia has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes 2021-22 series. Meanwhile, it seems like David Warner is already looking forward to the 2023 Ashes in England. But will he quit Test cricket after that?

    It has been utter one-sided domination from Australia. It dismantled England to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test 2021-22 Ashes series, with a couple of more Tests to go. In the meantime, Australian opener David Warner has already set his eyes on the subsequent Ashes in England in 2023.

    However, it could be possible that Warner might decide to retire from the longest format after Ashes 2023. He is currently 35 and will be nearly 37 by the time the series is played in England. Nonetheless, Warner has suggested that he has some things left to achieve before he decides to call time on his Test career.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland's stunner to English collapse - The observations from Day 3

    After the Boxing Day Test win, Warner reflected that he has never won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, as he intends to do in 2022. While he was disappointed at Australia drawing the Ashes 2019, he declared that he would love to play in England again if he gets the chance in 2023.

    Warner has played 13 Tests in England and eight in India until now. With three series in England and a couple in India, he has managed to win just one of those series. Also, he does not have the best average playing in these nations, averaging around 26.00 in England and 24.00 in India, and has no centuries.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Boland shines in AUS emphatic win over ENG to retain the urn; netizens stunned

    While Warner wants to rectify it, he also feels that his age would not play a factor, having already proved the same during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer, besides helping the side win its maiden title.

    "I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days. But, for me, it's about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board. I feel in good touch. As I said, I was out of runs, not out of form, so hopefully, I can put some more numbers on the board leading into this new year," Warner told reporters, reports ESPNCricinfo.

