    IPL 2023: 'Indian fans were slagging me off a few days ago' - Harry Brook post-ton for SRH vs KKR

    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad trounced Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs on Friday, thanks to Harry Brook's fine century. Meanwhile, the Englishman revealed that the Indian fans were slamming him on social media for his inability to perform.

    Harry Brook did incur the wrath of Indian fans, whose opinion about players is as fickle as English weather. Still, he is happy that his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred will "shut them up" for good. Having scored 29 in three games so far, Brook came to his own with a 55-ball unbeaten 100 that ensured a 23-run victory over former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL match at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

    "I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media, and people are calling you rubbish. There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest," Brook said after the match.

    While he predictably rated his three Test hundreds over an IPL ton, he was satisfied to get to the milestone with his girlfriend in the stands. "My four Test hundreds will have to be over this one," he said. It was a "special night", and Brook insisted that he could bat at any position.

    "It was a special night. Thankfully, we got over the line as well. It got a little tense in the middle. Many people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat. I am happy to bat anywhere. I've had a lot of success batting at five and made my name there. The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it," Brook concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

