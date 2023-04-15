IPL 2023: 'Indian fans were slagging me off a few days ago' - Harry Brook post-ton for SRH vs KKR

IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad trounced Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs on Friday, thanks to Harry Brook's fine century. Meanwhile, the Englishman revealed that the Indian fans were slamming him on social media for his inability to perform.

Image credit: PTI

Harry Brook did incur the wrath of Indian fans, whose opinion about players is as fickle as English weather. Still, he is happy that his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred will "shut them up" for good. Having scored 29 in three games so far, Brook came to his own with a 55-ball unbeaten 100 that ensured a 23-run victory over former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL match at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

"I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media, and people are calling you rubbish. There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest," Brook said after the match.

