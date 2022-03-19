IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyeing major T20 career milestone

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Mumbai-based franchise will kick start their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Wankhede Stadium.

    Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma will not just look to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for the sixth time but also hope to achieve a major batting milestone in the game's shortest format.

    Also read: Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022? Pacer answers question (WATCH)

    While the outfit is filled with several new faces, veteran batter Rohit Sharma will be hoping to repeat his heroics from the past.

    The opening batter has 9895 runs in his T20 career and is just 105 runs short of breaching the 10,000-run mark. If Rohit Sharma scores 105 runs in the upcoming IPL season, the 34-year-old will become only the second Indian batsman after Virat Kohli to complete 10k runs in the shortest format.

    A member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, Rohit Sharma has played 370 T20s. His tally of 9895 runs includes six centuries and 69 half-centuries. He has four centuries in T20Is, which is a record in itself. 

    West Indies' Chris Gayle tops the overall list of batsmen with the most T20 runs. The Universe Boss became a T20 globetrotter later in his career and has 14562 runs to his name, including 22 centuries and 88 half-centuries. 

    Gayle is followed by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, who has 11698 runs, including 71 half-centuries. The all-rounder also has to his credit 158 wickets, including two 5-wicket hauls. West Indian Kieron Pollard (11427), Australia's Aaron Finch (10444) and David Warner (10308) are next on the list.

    Among Indians, Kohli and Rohit are followed by Shikhar Dhawan. The former India stand-in skipper has 8775 runs in his T20 career, including two centuries and 63 half-centuries. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina (8654) and Robin Uthappa (7042) sit next.

    Rohit Sharma has already breached the 10000-run mark in List A cricket, and it will be the second time in his career that he will complete 10000 runs in a format. He has 8123 runs in first-class cricket and will need a couple of years to complete 10000 runs in red-ball cricket.

