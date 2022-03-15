Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022? Pacer answers question (WATCH)

In an interview with the Mumbai Indians, Jofra Archer was asked if he will play for the Rohit Sharma-led side this season. His response, however, wasn't the one that fans were hoping for.

Although Jofra Archer was all but confirmed to be out of action from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the England pacer's late entry into the mega auction surprised many. What added to the drama was the intense bidding between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals for Archer's services. Eventually, the Rohit Sharma-led side bought the pacer for a whopping Rs 8 crores.

The Mumbai-based franchise's move to spend big money on the Englishman raised several questions among fans as Archer was all set to miss this edition of the T20 league. However, since the mega auction held in Bengaluru, several videos of the pacer gradually returning to cricket surfaced, sparking excitement and hope among Mumbai fans. But is Archer going to play in IPL 2022?

Archer was asked the million-dollar question in an interview with the Mumbai Indians. His response, however, wasn't the one that fans were hoping for.

"As it stands, it was always going to be next year. I think I have progressed a bit faster than we all thought I would've. Which is still good, but it's still gonna be next year. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up too high. I don't wanna disappoint anyone. So, I am going to say next year," said the pacer.

After the auction, Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was also asked about the reason behind signing the Englishman at the auction.

"Jofra has been a player Mahela (Jayawardene) gave his first professional debut too. So happy to have got him. So happy to have Jof and Boom making a lethal bowling attack, although next year," he had said back then.

"If someone said to me that Mumbai Indians will walk out with Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer after the auction, I wouldn't have believed it," he had added.