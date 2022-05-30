IPL 2022: Fastest delivery to most sixes - Records the 15th season broke

The IPL 2022 has ended, with Gujarat Titans winning the title in its debut season. Meanwhile, the 15th season did break some records. We look at some of them.

It was another spectacular season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2022 ended on Sunday, with new side Gujarat Titans (GT) triumphant by defeating former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It was GT's debut season. It joined the history books by becoming only the second team after RR to win the title on debut, with the latter winning it during the competition's inaugural edition in 2008. Meanwhile, the 15th season of the IPL did produce some stunning records, as we present some of them.

Fastest delivery by an Indian

Uncapped Indian pace sensation Umran Malik dominated with his pace for most of the season, having clocked a top speed of 157 km/h. It became the fastest delivery to have ever been bowled by an Indian to date in the tournament, while he is likely to rule with the record in the coming years and possibly even better it. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Jos Buttler scores the most for RR

Buttler finished IPL 2022 as the highest run-scorer and won the Orange Cap. He accumulated 863 in 17 innings at a glorious average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05, which included four tons and half-centuries each, while his top score was 116. Consequently, he became RR's leading run-scorer in an IPL season.

Most sixes in a season

The IPL 2022 saw 1,062 sixes being slammed, which was obvious, considering the addition of a couple of new teams. As a result, it happened to be the most plundered in an IPL season. ALSO READ: GT wins IPL 2022 - Has Hardik Pandya silenced his critics once and for all? Experts speak up

Yuzvendra Chahal rules as a spinner in an IPL season

Indian leg-spinner Chahal was at his unbelievable best. He scalped 27 wickets in the 17 games at an economy of 7.75, including a four-for and a fifer, while his best figures read 5/40, which included his maiden IPL hat-trick against former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Meanwhile, he finished with the most wickets by a spinner in a season.

