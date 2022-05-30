GT wins IPL 2022: Has Hardik Pandya silenced his critics once and for all? Experts speak up

Led by Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans (GT) won the IPL 2022 title in their debut season with a 7-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad.

When Hardik Pandya was appointed as the captain of the Indian Premier League's new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), many questioned the franchise's move. Many claimed that it was an emotional move since the all-rounder hails from Baroda.

However, Pandya gave a befitting reply to his critics as he led GT to clinch the IPL 2022 title in their debut season with a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

Over one lakh spectators gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad got entertainment worth their money as Gujarat chased Rajasthan's target of 130 runs in 18.1 overs, with opener Shubman Gill (45 off 43) smashing Obed McCoy for a six to hit the winning runs.

Hardik Pandya once again led from the front as he bowled a brilliant spell, conceding only 17 runs in four overs and bagging three big wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Purple Cap holder Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer off the last ball of his spell.

Batting first, the Royals managed to put just 130 runs on board, with Buttler again top-scoring for the one-time IPL champions.

In reply, Yuzvendra Chahal dropped Shubman Gill on 0 in the first over bowled by Trent Boult, but Prasidh Krishna got an early breakthrough as he clean bowled Wriddhiman Saha in the second over. With a low total to defend, bowling his third over, Boult removed Matthew Wade to put Rajasthan in the driver's seat.

However, GT skipper Hardik Pandya once again kept his cool and added a match-winning 63-run stand with opener Shubman Gill. After Hardik Pandya (34 off 30 balls) was dismissed by Chahal, Gill played a match-winning knock and carried his bat throughout the innings.

Pandya's eagerness to learn as captain, his ability to effectively engage with his teammates and his all-round show with both the bat and the ball has contributed massively to Gujrata Titans' title-winning run on IPL debut.

Team mentor Gary Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 World Cup title, praised the skipper, who excelled in the team's first season.

"He has been fantastic. I've loved working with him. He's a high-profile player in India, but he's incredibly humble, wanting to learn as a leader and engage with his players, which I think is really, really important. He's tried to help the youngsters. He's come in and played a different responsibility," he told the IPL host broadcaster.

Not just Kirsten but several other cricket pundits, former and current cricketers, lauded Pandya's leadership and his performance. Here's a look at some of the reactions, which indicates that perhaps the Gujarat Titans skipper has silenced his critics once and for all: