    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma's desi avatar; fans should not miss

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 7:40 PM IST

    Dhanashree Verma has become a star wife of Yuzverndra Chahal. Recently, her desi avatar was appreciated by her fans.

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most impactful spinners for the national side. Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has made a name for himself, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while he has gotten off to a great start in his new franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), in IPL 2022. On the other hand, he is also famous for his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

    As quite a few would be aware by now, Dhanashree happens to be a dancer by profession, and she has presented her dancing skills across genres. Some of her Indian dancing skills have also been heavily praised by her fans.

    Meanwhile, besides her dancing skills, her fashion sense is also applaudable. Recently, during RR's IPL 2022 game against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Dhanashree presented her desi style avatar.

    Dhanashree shared three pictures of her from the stands of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as she is seen wearing a pink simple pink salwar kameez, while the beauty is attractive from an Indian perspective. "It was indeed a very colourful day. Orange, purple & of course pink 💕", she captioned the photos.

    Earlier, Dhanashree had shared her cute picture with Chahal himself during one of RR's matchdays. She is seen wearing a pink shirt, along with black trousers, as she looks pretty and presentable.

    "Will always be your biggest supporter 💕🧿 You've always respected & supported my career by treating it as equal and as important as yours. So, let it be any bio bubble or any match; il always be there with my 100% genuine support," Dhanashree had captioned the images.

