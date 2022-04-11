IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's transformation from pyjamas to glamour

Natasa Stankovic continues to rule the heart of the fans of Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, check out her latest style and glamour transformation.

When it comes to some of the most stylish wives of Indian cricketers, Hardik Pandya is one name that emerges. His Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic has become a familiar name in Indian cricket, while the pair is considered one of the power couples in the sport. Notably, she rules the hearts of numerous fans, thanks to her beauty and glamour.

Speaking of her glamour, Natasa posted a video of her stylish beauty transformation on Sunday. In the video, she is seen altering herself into a style quotient, i.e. wearing a beautiful dress while she starts the video in her pyjamas. In the end, she indeed converts herself into a trendy queen. She captioned the video, "GRWM ✨".

Later, on Monday, she shared a few pictures of the same style she converted herself into in the video. She is seen wearing a white over-shirt over a white half-belly top, along with grey pants, while she carries a bag of the striped Zebra design. While she captioned it using a heart emoji, she is indeed a gorgeous beauty to be cherished, while her toned abs give a killer look.

Natasa has previously presented some of her weird fashion senses too. A couple of weeks back, she had shared two pictures where she is seen wearing blue shorts, along with oversized white jeans, which are stylishly torn around her knees. She captioned the post using a "👾" emoji.

Nonetheless, her ultramodern looks can be exquisite as any fashion sense. As for in this post below, she is seen wearing a regular skin-fit mini top, along with blue jeans, while she looks fetching. "Be like a flower, survive the rain but use it to grow.🌸", she captioned the pictures, as Pandya replied with a heart emoji.