Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's transformation from pyjamas to glamour

    Natasa Stankovic continues to rule the heart of the fans of Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, check out her latest style and glamour transformation.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic transformation from pyjamas to glamour, watch video-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 6:53 PM IST

    When it comes to some of the most stylish wives of Indian cricketers, Hardik Pandya is one name that emerges. His Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic has become a familiar name in Indian cricket, while the pair is considered one of the power couples in the sport. Notably, she rules the hearts of numerous fans, thanks to her beauty and glamour.

    Speaking of her glamour, Natasa posted a video of her stylish beauty transformation on Sunday. In the video, she is seen altering herself into a style quotient, i.e. wearing a beautiful dress while she starts the video in her pyjamas. In the end, she indeed converts herself into a trendy queen. She captioned the video, "GRWM ✨".

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Later, on Monday, she shared a few pictures of the same style she converted herself into in the video. She is seen wearing a white over-shirt over a white half-belly top, along with grey pants, while she carries a bag of the striped Zebra design. While she captioned it using a heart emoji, she is indeed a gorgeous beauty to be cherished, while her toned abs give a killer look.

    Natasa has previously presented some of her weird fashion senses too. A couple of weeks back, she had shared two pictures where she is seen wearing blue shorts, along with oversized white jeans, which are stylishly torn around her knees. She captioned the post using a "👾" emoji.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - HERE'S HOW VIRAT KOHLI HAS BEEN WORKING OUT UNDER SHANKAR BASU'S REGIME

    Nonetheless, her ultramodern looks can be exquisite as any fashion sense. As for in this post below, she is seen wearing a regular skin-fit mini top, along with blue jeans, while she looks fetching. "Be like a flower, survive the rain but use it to grow.🌸", she captioned the pictures, as Pandya replied with a heart emoji.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Virat Kohli has been working out under Shankar Basu regime-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been working out under Shankar Basu's regime

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting believes DC batter Prithvi Shaw is as talented as he was snt

    IPL 2022: Ponting believes DC batter Prithvi Shaw is as talented as he was

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, RR vs LSG: Why is Marcus Stoinis a destructive batter as per KL Rahul?-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul hails Marcus Stoinis as destructive batter; here's why

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara backs Rajasthan Royals RR Ravichandran Ashwin for retiring out against Lucknow Super Giants LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara backs Ravichandran Ashwin for retiring out against LSG

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs GT hyderabad-gujarat Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad halt Gujarat's unbeaten run?

    Recent Stories

    Man in hot air balloon captures moments before crashing; Watch scary video-tgy

    Man in hot air balloon captures moments before crashing; Watch scary video

    International Human Space Flight Day 2022 Know history significance and more gcw

    International Human Space Flight Day 2022: Know history, significance and more

    Watch Man getting bizarre food haircuts using noodles, Cheetos, and many more leaves netizens stunned

    Watch: Man getting bizarre food haircuts using noodles, Cheetos, and many more leaves netizens stunned

    Baby monkey eats dragon fruit for the first time; watch his priceless reaction - gps

    Baby monkey eats dragon fruit for the first time; watch his priceless reaction

    Watch Water rowing machine burst out mid-workout; netizens can't stop their laugh-tgy

    Watch: Water rowing machine burst out mid-workout; netizens can't stop their laugh

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon