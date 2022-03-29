Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on Royal Challengers Bangalore not retaining him

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal will be representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has opened up on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) not retaining him.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal happens to be one of the most impactful spinners in the game's shortest format. While he did make a name for himself playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise decided against retaining him. In IPL 2022, as he represents the pink Royal, Rajasthan Royals (RR), he has opened up on parting ways with RCB.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Speaking to the Times of India, Chahal admitted that he held the franchise close to his heart since it was in RCB that shot his career upwards. He had also developed a close bond with RCB fans, who had hoped for the leggie to be retained. However, while that wasn't the case, he was not repurchased during the mega auction.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Recalling the same, Chahal said, "They didn't ask me whether I wanted to be retained or tell me if they wanted to retain me. They just talked about the three retentions, and I was told that - 'we will go for you in the auction'. Neither was I asked about money, nor did I get any retention offer. But, I will always be loyal to my Bangalore fans. I love them so much, no matter what."

    Image credit: BCCI

    "I have a close bond with RCB, especially with the fans. I got to play a lot of matches with the team. I am emotionally attached to RCB. I never thought I would play for some other team. People and fans on social media are still asking me, 'why did you ask for this much money?'. The reality is that Mike Hesson called me and said 'Listen Yuzi, there are three retentions'," concluded Chahal.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Chahal has good numbers in the IPL to date. While he began his career with record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) between 2011-13, he moved to RCB in IPL 2014 after failing to play a single game under MI. He has claimed 139 wickets in 113 innings at an economy of 7.59, while his best figures are 4/25.

