IPL 2022: How is Hardik Pandya enjoying his captaincy stint with Gujarat Titans?

Hardik Pandya is playing for a new team in the IPL 2022, as he has been roped in as the captain by Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, here's how he has been enjoying the stint so far.

Indian all-rounder was not retained by his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), with who he won four titles. However, the release turned out to be a boon for him as he was roped in by the new Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans (GT), which happens to be his home franchise. To make things even merry, he was appointed the side's captain.

It has been a fascinating start for Pandya at GT in IPL 2022. He has led the side to win in its opening three matches so far, while his performance as an all-rounder has somewhat improved after a troubled last couple of seasons at MI across departments. On the same note, he has admitted that he has been relishing his stint so far with GT. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"I am enjoying captaincy, always wanted to have a responsibility as a cricketer, and that is why I have become a better cricketer because facing challenges makes you better. I have been on both sides before - I have won and lost - so cool and composed because I try to stay neutral," Pandya said after GT's last-ball win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday.

Pandya was all-praise for Shubman Gill, who played a stellar knock of 96. The former said, "Shubman is taking a lot of responsibility, he expresses himself in the meetings, and that is showing in his batting also. He knows how important he is for the franchise and how he has batted in the last two matches and didn't have to say too much to him to enjoy." ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RCB VS MI, MATCH PREDICTION: BANGALORE AIMS TO PILE MORE MISERY OVER MUMBAI

Pandya also termed star Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan as GT's trump card. He feels that he has made an immediate impact on the side, while he is so challenging to be batted against that the oppositions try to play his four overs out instead of attacking him. He affirmed that he could rely on the Afghan in the worst situations.

