Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: How is Hardik Pandya enjoying his captaincy stint with Gujarat Titans?

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya is playing for a new team in the IPL 2022, as he has been roped in as the captain by Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, here's how he has been enjoying the stint so far.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian all-rounder was not retained by his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), with who he won four titles. However, the release turned out to be a boon for him as he was roped in by the new Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans (GT), which happens to be his home franchise. To make things even merry, he was appointed the side's captain.

    Image credit: Getty

    It has been a fascinating start for Pandya at GT in IPL 2022. He has led the side to win in its opening three matches so far, while his performance as an all-rounder has somewhat improved after a troubled last couple of seasons at MI across departments. On the same note, he has admitted that he has been relishing his stint so far with GT.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "I am enjoying captaincy, always wanted to have a responsibility as a cricketer, and that is why I have become a better cricketer because facing challenges makes you better. I have been on both sides before - I have won and lost - so cool and composed because I try to stay neutral," Pandya said after GT's last-ball win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday.

    Image credit: Getty

    Pandya was all-praise for Shubman Gill, who played a stellar knock of 96. The former said, "Shubman is taking a lot of responsibility, he expresses himself in the meetings, and that is showing in his batting also. He knows how important he is for the franchise and how he has batted in the last two matches and didn't have to say too much to him to enjoy."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RCB VS MI, MATCH PREDICTION: BANGALORE AIMS TO PILE MORE MISERY OVER MUMBAI

    Image credit: Getty

    Pandya also termed star Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan as GT's trump card. He feels that he has made an immediate impact on the side, while he is so challenging to be batted against that the oppositions try to play his four overs out instead of attacking him. He affirmed that he could rely on the Afghan in the worst situations.

    Image credit: Getty

    "It's a blessing to have someone like Rashid in the team. You know that he can put you back in the game at any given point. That's the role that has been given to him. He's the vice-captain because of the importance he has. He is an aggressive spinner who is always looking to take wickets," concluded Pandya.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Bangalore-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live stareaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, Match Prediction: Bangalore aims to pile more misery over Mumbai

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH chennai-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH, Match Prediction: Who among Chennai and Hyderabad can script season's maiden win?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Shubman Gill-Rahul Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gill-Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps snt

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan political crisis no trust motion parliament national assembly Imran Khan-dnm

    Live Updates: No-trust motion moved against Speaker, Dy Speaker; Imran's party leaders missing

    Exclusive Photos: Inside the Sangrahalaya that honours Indian Prime Ministers

    Exclusive: Inside the museum that honours Indian Prime Ministers

    Watch Dog crying after reuniting with its owner in war-torn Ukraine; leaves netizens emotional-tgy

    Watch: Dog crying after reuniting with its owner in war-torn Ukraine; leaves netizens emotional

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Biryanis to Italian to Mexican; here is the lavish menu RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Biryanis to Italian to Mexican; here is the lavish menu

    Petrol diesel prices remain unchanged; check latest prices-dnm

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged; check latest prices

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon