IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, Match Prediction: Bangalore aims to pile more misery over Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash against Mumbai Indians in Match 18 of IPL 2022. MI is in desperate need of a win. Here is the match preview and winner prediction.

Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). The game will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. While MI hunts for its maiden season win, we present the match preview and predict the winner.

Current form

RCB is coming off a superb win over former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), while it has played three matches, winning a couple and losing one. On the other hand, MI suffered a heartbreaking loss to former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while it is winless so far this season. Thus, RCB has the momentum heading into this tie.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

As for RCB, it has quite a few batters, while the bowling possesses a few superstars, which could be an arduous task for the batters. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will grab the eyeballs.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, MI is somewhat bowling dominated, but the department has failed to make an impact. It hardly contains any weaknesses, while a win should get it going. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer could land a lethal blow on the opposition.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

None of the teams has any serious injury concerns. In 31 encounters between the two, MI leads 19-12, while in 29 IPL meetings, MI has a lead of 17-12. In India, the two have played each other on 24 instances, with MI leading 16-8, while it will be their first-ever meeting in Pune.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Pune will be hot, with an expected temperature of around 23-39 degrees and 32% humidity. The track will be slightly slow, but it will get good to bat later, as the side winning the toss will likely chase.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Jahnavi Mehta seeks heart replacement from KKR following Pat Cummins screamer vs MI

Probable XI

RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Du Plessis, Kohli, Varma (vc) - Du Plessis will give the perfect start, with Kohli firing at number three, while Varma has been a sensation in the middle, making him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeepers: Karthik, Kishan (c) - Karthik has been brilliant, especially as a finisher, while Kishan will give an explosive start, as his dependability makes him the skipper.

All-rounders: Shahbaz, Hasaranga - While Shahbaz will be effective across departments, Hasaranga will nail it with his spins.

Bowlers: Deep, Harshal, Ashwin, Mills - Ashwin has been tricky with his compelling spins, while the remaining trio has made a tremendous impact with their pace, making them must-haves.

Match details

Date and day: April 9, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RCB wins; toss to play a central role