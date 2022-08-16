Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ZIM 2022: Washington Sundar ruled out with injury; Shahbaz Ahmed replaces him

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    India is travelling to Zimbabwe to play three ODIs from Thursday. Meanwhile, injury has ruled out Washington Sundar, while Shahbaz Ahmed has replaced him, as the latter earns his maiden India call-up.

    Image credit: IPL

    All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed received his maiden India call-up on Tuesday. He has replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Zimbabwe starting from Thursday. The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his star performance in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Bengal left-arm spinner scored 219 runs in 11 innings at an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 120.99, while with the ball, he bagged four wickets from 14 at an economy of 9.60, thus impressing the selectors.

    Image credit: IPL

    Shahbaz has collected 662 runs in 21 List-A innings at 47.28 and 92.45. It includes twin half-centuries and a ton each, with a top score of 107. With the ball, he has scalped 24 in 26 in the format at 4.43, with best figures of 3/35. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM 2022 - KL Rahul included in squad after passing fitness test; to lead India

    Image credit: Getty

    Washington injured his shoulder while playing a County Championship 2022 game in England for Lancashire, thus ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour. All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 20 and 22. Below is the updated Indian squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs:
    KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Shahbaz Ahmed.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away after suffering heart attack, social media grieves-ayh

    Former BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away after suffering heart attack

    Independence Day 2022: Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence-ayh

    Independence Day 2022: Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

    India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers

    Recent Stories

    Yamaha India launches 'The Call of the Blue' Version 3.0 campaign; check here - adt

    Yamaha India launches 'The Call of the Blue' Version 3.0 campaign; check here

    Technical glitches in CUET not setbacks need to plan well UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar gcw

    Technical glitches in CUET not 'setbacks', need to plan well: UGC Chairman

    Mammootty Vs Mohanlal: Malayalam stars' films Rorschach, Monster to lock horns at the box office RBA

    Mammootty Vs Mohanlal: Malayalam stars' films Rorschach, Monster to lock horns at the box office

    CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without eminent players - Sources-ayh

    CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players' - Sources

    Here s how you can use DigiYatra service at Delhi and Bengaluru airports gcw

    Here's how you can use 'DigiYatra' service at Delhi and Bengaluru airports

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon