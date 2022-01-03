India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Why Hanuma Vihari got the nod ahead of Shreyas Iyer?

India is playing South Africa in the second Test of the Freedom Series in Johannesburg from Monday. Virat Kohli has missed out, while Hanumva Vihari has replaced him. But why not Shreyas Iyer?

As a result, fans were left baffled as to why Vihari got the nod ahead of Shreyas Iyer. Notably, Iyer, who made his debut in the home Test series last month against New Zealand and scored a century, has been in demand. However, on Monday, the All-India Senior Selection Committee stated in a release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that Iyer suffered fromCaptainach bug, leading to him missing out. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa - Virat Kohli out of Wanderers Test with back spasm, KL Rahul leads team

Defining Kohli's issue, the release added, "Team India captain Mr Virat Kohli had a spasm on his upper back this morning. He won’t feature in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers. The BCCI medical team will be monitoring him during the course of this Test match."