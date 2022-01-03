  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli out of Wanderers Test with back spasm, KL Rahul leads team

    India has won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test in Johannesburg. KL Rahul is leading the side, with Virat Kohli having back spasms. Hanuma Vihari replaces the latter.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli out of Wanderers Test with back spasm, KL Rahul leads team, toss report-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Johannesburg, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    From Monday, India and South Africa are locking horns in the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The visitors have won the toss and opted to bat. However, they are being led by KL Rahul, with regular skipper Virat Kohli missing out due to back spasms, as all-rounder Hanuma Vihari replaces him. With this, Rahul has become the first Indian skipper since Mohammad Azharuddin in 1990 to make his captaincy debut in Tests before the limited-overs.

    After winning the toss, Rahul clarified Kohli was suffering from back spasms but assured that he would recover in time for the final Test in Cape Town from January 11. On the other hand, he was indeed honoured to lead the side in the longest format, terming it a dream come true, while he was looking ahead to the challenge. He affirmed that the side would do everything to continue its undefeated streak at the venue. Kohli happens to be the only change for the Indians, while he wants the boys to continue with the good run from Centurion.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Can Virat Kohli and co seal historic series win or do Proteas bounce back?

    Meanwhile, Protea skipper Dean Elgar stated, "It doesn't bother me [Kohli missing out]. We have got a Test match to play. Two changes: Kyle Verryenne comes in for QdK and Duanne Olivier for Mulder. Losing Quinny is never ideal. He has been a big player for us. Losing any big player is never perfect. But, we need to move on. We have a lot of talent in our squad, and we need to back them. There were a lot of good things you could speak about at Centurion. It would help if you were fair to the environment. There are many positives and good conversations to take out of that."

    Playing XI
    IND:     KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
    SA: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket, netizens react-ayh

    Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket, netizens react

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Can Virat Kohli and co seal historic series win or do Proteas bounce back?

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma Mumma-ayh

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'Mumma'

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Here's what Virat Kohli and co did on New Year's Day? (WATCH)-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Here's what Virat Kohli and co did on New Year's Day? (WATCH)

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes-ayh

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2021-22 Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to meet Romelu Lukaku after backlash over controversial remarks

    EPL 2021-22: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to meet Romelu Lukaku after backlash over controversial remarks

    Indian origin Ashok Elluswamy first employee to be hired for Tesla Autopilot team says Elon Musk gcw

    Indian-origin Ashok Elluswamy first employee to be hired for Tesla's Autopilot team, says Elon Musk

    Skin care: Get rid of acne by using castor oil-dnm

    Skin care: Get rid of acne by using castor oil

    Here how you can say goodbye to cracked heels with these home remedies-dnm

    Here's how you can say goodbye to cracked heels with these home remedies

    Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket, netizens react-ayh

    Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket, netizens react

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon