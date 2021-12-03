IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out; toss delayed

India and New Zealand are locking horns in the second and final Test in Mumbai. Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out ahead of the toss. Here's why.

The second and final Test between India and New Zealand is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday. The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. Meanwhile, some team news has come in regarding excluding some players for this Test, which happen to be Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja.

As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ishant had dislocated his left little finger during the opening Test in Kanpur, resulting in him missing out. At the same time, the BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress ahead of the South Africa tour. In the meantime, Jadeja is suffering from a right forearm injury from the Kanpur Test. Scans revealed that he has a swelling in the forearm and has been advised rest. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Another thriller on the cards with teams desperate for a decisive result

"Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team," added BCCI's release, contradictory to earlier reports that his unstable form might lead to him getting dropped.

On the other hand, NZ will be missing out on regular skipper Kane Williamson. As per New Zealand Cricket (NZC), he has suffered an injury to his left elbow while he has been dealing with a tendon injury since the home summer earlier this year. As per NZ head coach Gary Stead, the damage escalated during the Kanpur Test, while Tom Latham would lead the side. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22 - Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin among gainers in ICC Test Rankings