  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Another thriller on the cards with teams desperate for a decisive result

    First Published Dec 2, 2021, 9:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India and New Zealand will lock horns again in the second and final Test in Mumbai from Friday. With another thriller on the cards, here is the match preview that we present.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    After a thrilling draw in the opening Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India and New Zealand lock horns in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday. Both teams would be desperate for a result, allowing them to consolidate their spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table. On the same note, we present the match preview.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Current form
    Both the teams are coming off splendid performances in the format. While India possesses a 2-1 lead in the incomplete five-Test against England in the United Kingdom (UK), New Zealand is coming off the massive triumph in the WTC final against India. Also, with NZ unbeaten in its last ten Tests, it will have the momentum slightly in its favour.

     

    ALSO READ: India's South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    India has a healthy batting line-up with more start, undoubtedly making it its strength. However, its bowling must not be taken lightly at any cost, especially the spinners who are being deadly and already giving a tricky time to the Kiwis. Skipper Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are the strong candidates to make an impact.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    As for NZ, it is heavy on its batting as well, especially with its packed all-rounder department. Nevertheless, its bowling has been phenomenal of late, making the side dangerous on all fronts, while the WTC champion tag is enough to prove its credibility. The likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner could prove to be game-changers for the Kiwis.

     

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22 - Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin among gainers in ICC Test Rankings

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    While NZ does not have any significant injury concerns, India might be pondering over the stiff neck of its wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, which could prompt KS Bharat to make his debut. In head-to-head, the two sides have played 61 Tests, with India leading 21-13. In India, the host leads 16-2 in the 34 Tests, while in two Mumbai Tests, both have won one apiece.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Weather and pitch report
    Although Mumbai has received mild rainfall of late, it is expected to get clearer from Friday. The temperature is likely to be between 29 to 32 degrees, along with 69% humidity. The pitch would assist seamers and spinners, while the final two days are heavily spin-friendly. Toss will not play a factor here, as batting first is always ideal in Test cricket.

     

    ALSO READ: South African government assures Team India of best “bio-secure environment”

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Probable XI
    India:     Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha/KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj/Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.
    New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel and William Somerville.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Gill, Iyer (vc), Young, Latham - Latham and Young would start well, along with Gill at number three, while Iyer is sure to consolidate at number four, with his form making him the deputy captain.
    Wicketkeeper: Saha - Considering that he plays, he is the no-brainer here. In case he misses out, Blundell makes the cut.
    All-rounders: Axar, Ashwin (c), Jadeja - The Indian trio would be highly effective with their spin, while the latter two can contribute effectively with the bat.
    Bowlers: Ajaz, Jamieson, Southee - Ajaz is a no-brainer here for his spinning abilities, while Jamieson and Southee have been firing with their lethal swings of late.

     

    ALSO WATCH: Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year?

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Match details
    Date and day:     December 3, 2021 (Friday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 9.30 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (Also available in HD, along with regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indias South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat-ayh

    India's South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react following IPL Retentions-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react to Retentions

    IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction-ayh

    IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: South African government assures Team India of best bio-secure environment-ayh

    South African government assures Team India of best “bio-secure environment”

    IPL 2022 retention MS Dhoni Virat Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB Here's how much they will earn

    IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB; Here's how much they will earn

    Recent Stories

    ralf Rangnick era to begin with Edinson Cavani departure in January Manchester United striker wants to join Barcelona

    Rangnick era to begin with Edinson Cavani's departure? Manchester United striker wants to join Barcelona

    Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend drb

    Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend

    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024 first will be in Haryana gcw

    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024, first will be in Haryana

    Schools in India to experience 14 pc decline in in-person lessons due to Omicron suggests poll

    Schools in India to experience 14% decline in in-person lessons due to Omicron, suggests poll

    Karan Johar slammed by Twitteratis for cropping Kangana Ranaut from the Ungli poster Here is what happened

    Karan Johar slammed by Twitteratis for cropping Kangana Ranaut from the ‘Ungli’ poster. Here is what happened

    Recent Videos

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon