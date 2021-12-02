IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Another thriller on the cards with teams desperate for a decisive result

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in the second and final Test in Mumbai from Friday. With another thriller on the cards, here is the match preview that we present.

After a thrilling draw in the opening Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India and New Zealand lock horns in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday. Both teams would be desperate for a result, allowing them to consolidate their spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table. On the same note, we present the match preview.

Current form

Both the teams are coming off splendid performances in the format. While India possesses a 2-1 lead in the incomplete five-Test against England in the United Kingdom (UK), New Zealand is coming off the massive triumph in the WTC final against India. Also, with NZ unbeaten in its last ten Tests, it will have the momentum slightly in its favour.

Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out

India has a healthy batting line-up with more start, undoubtedly making it its strength. However, its bowling must not be taken lightly at any cost, especially the spinners who are being deadly and already giving a tricky time to the Kiwis. Skipper Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are the strong candidates to make an impact.

As for NZ, it is heavy on its batting as well, especially with its packed all-rounder department. Nevertheless, its bowling has been phenomenal of late, making the side dangerous on all fronts, while the WTC champion tag is enough to prove its credibility. The likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner could prove to be game-changers for the Kiwis.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

While NZ does not have any significant injury concerns, India might be pondering over the stiff neck of its wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, which could prompt KS Bharat to make his debut. In head-to-head, the two sides have played 61 Tests, with India leading 21-13. In India, the host leads 16-2 in the 34 Tests, while in two Mumbai Tests, both have won one apiece.

Weather and pitch report

Although Mumbai has received mild rainfall of late, it is expected to get clearer from Friday. The temperature is likely to be between 29 to 32 degrees, along with 69% humidity. The pitch would assist seamers and spinners, while the final two days are heavily spin-friendly. Toss will not play a factor here, as batting first is always ideal in Test cricket.

Probable XI

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha/KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj/Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel and William Somerville.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Gill, Iyer (vc), Young, Latham - Latham and Young would start well, along with Gill at number three, while Iyer is sure to consolidate at number four, with his form making him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeeper: Saha - Considering that he plays, he is the no-brainer here. In case he misses out, Blundell makes the cut.

All-rounders: Axar, Ashwin (c), Jadeja - The Indian trio would be highly effective with their spin, while the latter two can contribute effectively with the bat.

Bowlers: Ajaz, Jamieson, Southee - Ajaz is a no-brainer here for his spinning abilities, while Jamieson and Southee have been firing with their lethal swings of late.