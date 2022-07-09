India to tour Zimbabwe for 3 ODIs in August; could tour Australia twice in next FTP

India will be touring Zimbabwe for three ODIs for the first time in six years. Meanwhile, in the next FTP, India could tour Australia twice.

Team India is set to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series next month. Although the dates for the trip are yet to be officially announced by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), according to Cricbuzz, the three matches, which are to be a part of the ICC One-Day Super League, will tentatively be held on August 18, 20 and 22 respectively. The games will occur at the Harare Sports Club. The matches are meaningful from Zimbabwe's perspective, as the points earned from the series will contribute towards its qualification for ICC World Cup 2023, set to be held in India.

On the other hand, Team India could be touring Australia on two instances in the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle that ranges from 2024-2032. Also, the number of Tests per series is likely to be increased to five, while traditionally, both teams have played four Tests per series to date.

As per a report in The Age, Cricket Australia (CA) "recently informed a range of broadcasters, both domestic and international, of the fact that it has secured two full Test tours by each of India and England over the next FTP, with India's tours increased from four to five-match series." ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I - Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya's all-round effort

The last two Test tours of Australia by India saw the latter winning both, as it created history by becoming the only Asian team to win a series in the longest form Down Under. The current ICC FTP that has been running from 2018 to 2023 is ending with the ICC World Cup, set to be held in India in October-November next year.

The full FTP will likely be announced later this month during the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) annual meeting, scheduled to be held in Birmingham on July 25-26. More recently, India has always been an enormous draw for the Australian crowds. The last four-Test series, Down Under, gave a financially struggling CA a significant boost with expected revenue of AUD$300 million. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Pressure on Virat Kohli with youngsters proving their point

