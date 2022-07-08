Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya's all-round effort

    India defeated England by 50 runs in the Southampton T20I on Thursday. While Hardik Pandya's all-round effort played a significant role, skipper Rohit Sharma was impressed by the same.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya all-round effort-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Southampton, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Team India came up with a thumping performance in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday. The visitors rode to a swift 50-run winning performance to go up a 1-0 in the three-game series. The Indians were governed by all-rounder Hardik Pandya's effective performance across departments. While he scored a valuable 33-ball 51, as a pacer, he scalped four wickets. In the meantime, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was impressed by Pandya's all-round outing, besides hailing the side for putting up a complete effort throughout the match.

    Following the success, Rohit recorded, "Great performance from ball one. All batters showed intent. Although the pitch was good, we played good shots and never got ahead of the game. You got to make use of those six overs in the powerplay. There is a certain approach we want to take in the powerplay."

    ALSO READ: India Vs England T20I - 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    "You got to back yourself in this game. Sometimes it comes off, and sometimes it doesn't. The batting unit needs to understand the team's direction, and the guys were spot on today. I was impressed with his [Pandya's] bowling. He wants to do that a lot more in the future, bowled quick and used his variations too. Of course, his batting is there for us to see.," added Rohit during the post-match presentation.

    "That's why we wanted to bat [ball swinging under lights]. Sometimes it does swing in the evenings, and we wanted to utilize that. Both the new ball bowlers used the swing and stopped their batters. We were sloppy on the field. Those catches should have been taken. Pretty sure we will field well in the coming games," Rohit concluded.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's batting woes - Sunil Gavaskar explains why icon is struggling to score big

    Meanwhile, reflecting on his performance, Pandya reported, "The last time I played a T20 in England, I think I took four wickets and scored some 30. So, I knew I was the first Indian to score fifty and take four wickets. I am enjoying my cricket right now. For me, a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready."

    "The kind of break I took before this run of play, I want to capitalize on the opportunities. I felt I needed that break. It is about giving your 100%, and playing is no point when you don't do that. So, I needed that break, and now, I am happy to be in this place, " terminated Pandya.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    Virat Kohli batting woes: Sunil Gavaskar explains why icon is struggling to score big snt

    Virat Kohli's batting woes: Sunil Gavaskar explains why icon is struggling to score big

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy against India, social media reacts-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy

    Recent Stories

    Who is Shinzo Abe the longest serving Japanese PM gcw

    Who is Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM?

    Khuda Hafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no carb diets drb

    Exclusive: Khuda Hafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no-carb diets

    Wimbledon 2022: I don't deserve to be in the semis Fritz after Nadal semis pullout hands Kyrgios final berth-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: 'I don't deserve to be in semis' - Fritz after Nadal pullout hands Kyrgios final berth

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapses during a speech in Nara, gunshots heard: Reports - adt

    Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot at during public speech

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon