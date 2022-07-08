Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, 1st T20I: 'Enjoy hitting 4s, having been smashing 6s my entire life' - Pandya

    Hardik Pandya clicked in every department during the Southampton T20I against England on Thursday. He asserts that he was looking to play risk-free cricket, which resulted in the same.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Enjoy hitting 4s, having been hitting 6s my entire life - Hardik Pandya-ayh
    Southampton, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was back to his usual best. He played a stellar role in India's success during the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday. He scored a fiery 33-ball 51, followed by a competent bowling spell of 4/33, while he was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant performance. As he ups his ante ahead to seal his place in the Indian side ahead of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, he affirmed that he intends to play risk-free cricket.

    In an exclusive interview with the young teammate and opener, Ishan Kishan, for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pandya said, "My plans were straightforward. It's a conscious effort by everyone, and we're making sure we want to express ourselves, go out there and enjoy. While wickets kept falling, the incoming batters continued contributing, which is a good sign for Indian cricket."

    "This commitment is going to help us a lot in T20 cricket. There can be times when we get off to a flying start, while there will also be a time when we lose five wickets early. However, ensuring the intent to keep scoring 10-15 runs is essential. As for my batting, I was looking to play risk-free cricket," added Pandya.

    "Had lesser wickets fallen, I would have had a go for the big shots right from the start. Despite the wickets falling on Thursday, I knew that the wicket was good enough. Also, having batter higher up the order in the IPL has helped me fill the gaps. Also, I enjoy hitting four more nowadays since I have been hitting sixes throughout my life," concluded Pandya.

