Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is India the ultimate challenge for Australia? Glenn McGrath explains

    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    Australia faces a stern challenge when it travels to India early next year for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Glenn McGrath has affirmed that India remains Australia's most significant challenge.

    Image credit: Getty

    The India-Australia cricketing rivalry has become more entertaining and thrilling in the past few years, with the former stepping up to the challenge and giving the latter a hard time across formats, besides engaging in series-winning outcomes. It has become even more intense in Test cricket, as the Indians have defeated the Australian in the last three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, besides being the record 10-time holder of the title. Moreover, India is the only Asian side to win a Test series in Australia, besides doing it in consecutive instances. Meanwhile, former Australian swing great Glenn McGrath has still backed India as the ultimate challenge for the Aussies.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Obviously, Australia's biggest challenge is coming to India, performing well and winning the series. We were lucky enough to do it in 2004. You've got to come up with good plans, the batsmen have to learn to adapt on turning pitches, and the bowlers have to learn to bowl in those conditions," McGrath told Cricket.com.

    ALSO READ: 'Asked Ben Stokes if he wanted to play in New Zealand' - Ross Taylor

    Image credit: Getty

    "I think with IPL, many players have been over here [in India] regularly and have hence experienced the conditions. The current Australian team, evident from their showings in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, is starting to understand better how to play on subcontinent wickets. That being said, India is still the ultimate challenge. I think they're up for it," added McGrath.

    Image credit: Getty

    McGrath explained further how Australia could succeed in India, "You need to come up with a plan that works. Pitches in Australia are quicker and bouncier, so you can bowl those good areas. The secret is still having control, bowling outside off-stump or just outside. The length will differ, so it's about adapting to the lengths."

    ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022 - Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence

    Image credit: Getty

    "You still will need to look to take wickets with the new ball. Then once it gets softer, you'll have to ask yourself, 'how can I stop the opposition from scoring?'. You could probably bowl a bit straighter, have more of a ring field and make it hard for the batters to score. It's just about having clear plans, but then being able to execute those plans for long periods," concluded McGrath.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2022: Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence-ayh

    Independence Day 2022: Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

    India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket

    Recent Stories

    football Erik ten Hag open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United, but under one condition snt

    Erik ten Hag 'open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving' Manchester United, but under one condition

    Indias 3rd Vande Bharat train to roll out soon; know exciting new features here - adt

    India's 3rd Vande Bharat train to roll out soon; know exciting features here

    football Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has 'broken down'; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions snt

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has 'broken down'; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions

    Ola Electric announces new car with more than 500 km range 0 100 in 4 seconds more gcw

    Ola Electric announces new car with more than 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds & more

    Crocodile enters residential area in MP's Shivpuri; shocking video goes viral - gps

    Crocodile enters residential area in MP's Shivpuri; shocking video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon