Is India the ultimate challenge for Australia? Glenn McGrath explains

Australia faces a stern challenge when it travels to India early next year for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, Glenn McGrath has affirmed that India remains Australia's most significant challenge.

The India-Australia cricketing rivalry has become more entertaining and thrilling in the past few years, with the former stepping up to the challenge and giving the latter a hard time across formats, besides engaging in series-winning outcomes. It has become even more intense in Test cricket, as the Indians have defeated the Australian in the last three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, besides being the record 10-time holder of the title. Moreover, India is the only Asian side to win a Test series in Australia, besides doing it in consecutive instances. Meanwhile, former Australian swing great Glenn McGrath has still backed India as the ultimate challenge for the Aussies.

"Obviously, Australia's biggest challenge is coming to India, performing well and winning the series. We were lucky enough to do it in 2004. You've got to come up with good plans, the batsmen have to learn to adapt on turning pitches, and the bowlers have to learn to bowl in those conditions," McGrath told Cricket.com.

"I think with IPL, many players have been over here [in India] regularly and have hence experienced the conditions. The current Australian team, evident from their showings in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, is starting to understand better how to play on subcontinent wickets. That being said, India is still the ultimate challenge. I think they're up for it," added McGrath.

McGrath explained further how Australia could succeed in India, "You need to come up with a plan that works. Pitches in Australia are quicker and bouncier, so you can bowl those good areas. The secret is still having control, bowling outside off-stump or just outside. The length will differ, so it's about adapting to the lengths."

