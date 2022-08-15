'Asked Ben Stokes if he wanted to play in New Zealand' - Ross Taylor

Ben Stokes is the current Test skipper and an integral part of the English cricket team. However, he is a New Zealander by birth, while Ross Taylor has revealed that he once tried to persuade him to play for the Kiwis.

However, if you forgot, he is also a New Zealander by birth and has a family in the Polynesian country. Meanwhile, former Kiwi Ross Taylor has revealed that he once urged Stokes to consider playing for his birth nation.

According to stuff.co.nz, Taylor revealed in his recent book 'Ross Taylor Black & White', "He was 18 or 19 and very much a Kiwi. Over a Guinness, I asked him if he wanted to come and play in New Zealand. He was keen, so I sent a message to New Zealand Cricket CEO Justin Vaughan saying this guy Stokes was an outstanding young cricketer and interested in playing for New Zealand." ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022 - Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence

"Vaughan replied that he could start playing domestic cricket, and we'd see where it went. I went back, saying we'd have to offer him more than that because he wouldn't be interested if it meant starting on the bottom rung of the ladder. It didn't come to anything," Taylor's extract added.

