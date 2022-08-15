Independence Day 2022: Indian sportspersons wish the nation on historic 75th independence

It is a historic day for India as it has completed its 75th year of independence. As a result, the entire nation is in a celebratory mood. On the same note, the Indian sporting world has wished the Indian citizens on this historic day.

India is celebrating a historic day on Monday as it completes its 75th year of independence. As a result, the nation is patriotic and celebratory on this auspicious, historic and emotional day. The Indian citizens are celebrating the day in their patriotic way, while celebrities across genres are doing the same too. On the same note, the Indian sporting world has also displayed its patriotism, while certain sports stars have wished the nation on this particular day, which we look at.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to pen, "75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳", while Indian top-order Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, "Happy Independence Day, India! Salute to our freedom fighters, soldiers, and to all the people who endlessly work to make our nation great. Blessed to be an Indian. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay."

India gold-medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik authored on Twitter, "May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #proudindian #independenceday". In contrast, legendary Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami documented, "Happy Independence Day India. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #HappyIndependenceDay."

Also, gold-medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu noted, "Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind 🇮🇳". At the same time, legendary former Indian women's captain Mithali Raj registered, "Playing for India was a dream and also a huge responsibility to give my best for the nation. It was a proud feeling that I'll always cherish. As our nation completes 75 years of independence, let's strive harder to reach new heights. #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022".