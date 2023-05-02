Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Rankings: Ahead of WTC Final, India dethrones Australia as number one-ranked Test team

    First Published May 2, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    India and Australia will lock horns in the ICC World Test Championship Final on June 7. Ahead of it, the former has displaced the latter as the number one-ranked Test side in the ICC Rankings.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    India has overtaken Australia to regain the number one position in the ICC men's Test team rankings following the annual update that drops results from the 2019-20 season and reflects all series completed since May 2020. India's rating points have moved from 119 to 121 as its 2-0 defeat to New Zealand in March 2020 no longer figures in the rankings, which assesses series completed before May 2022 at 50 per cent and subsequent series at 100 per cent.

    India was last at the top for a month in December 2021. Australia has slipped from 122 to 116 rating points as their home series wins over Pakistan (2-0) and New Zealand (3-0) in 2019-20 no longer figure in the rankings, while its 4-0 win over England in 2021-22 has its weighting halved to 50 per cent.

    ALSO WATCH: WTC Final, IND vs AUS - Injury woes to KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2023 give Team India a scare

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Australia, which takes on India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval in London from June 7, has been the top-ranked Test side since January 2022. It grabbed the position with the 4-0 series win over England that helped it overtake New Zealand. England remains in third position, but the gap between it and the second-placed side is reduced from 13 to two rating points owing to some consistent performances in recent months and reduced weightage of its 4-0 Ashes defeat and a 1-0 failure in the West Indies.

    The other rankings, too, remain unchanged though 10th-placed Zimbabwe has gained five rating points. Afghanistan and Ireland need to play more Tests to earn a place in the rankings table.

    ALSO READ: WTC Final - Cheteshwar Pujara to play alongside Steven Smith for Sussex to get sneak peek into preparations

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    In the men's T20I team rankings, India has consolidated its position at the top, increasing its lead over second-placed England from six to eight points. New Zealand has overtaken Pakistan and South Africa to the third position. The annual update to the One-Day International ODI team rankings will be carried out on May 10 after the ongoing Pakistan-New Zealand series.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bamngalore, LSG vs RCB: Is it hamstring or hip flexor injury for KL Rahul? Krunal Pandya clarifies-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is it hamstring or hip flexor injury for KL Rahul? Krunal Pandya clarifies

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Injury woes to KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2023 give Team India a scare against Australia-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Injury woes to KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2023 give Team India a scare (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: WATCH Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in an ugly face-off after RCB trumps LSG; both fined-ayh

    IPL 2023: WATCH Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in ugly face-off after RCB trumps LSG; both fined

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: All-round RCB dominate LSG by 18 runs in low-scoring one-sided authority-ayh

    IPL 2023: All-round RCB dominate LSG by 18 runs in low-scoring one-sided authority

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, MI vs RR: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with wife Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai airport in adorable fashion-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with wife Dhanashree Verma at Mumbai airport in adorable fashion

    Recent Stories

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details vma

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details

    Google I O 2023 Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold 5 major announcements that you can expect gcw

    Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold; 5 major announcements that you can expect

    Arab states demand withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria during Jordan Meet anr

    Arab states demand withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria during Jordan Meet

    World Asthma Day: 7 effective habits for asthma management and overall health RBA

    World Asthma Day: 7 effective habits for asthma management and overall health

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Hospet, says Congress never took pride in India's history; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Hospet, says 'Congress never took pride in India's history'; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon