    ICC ODI Rankings: India eclipses Pakistan post The Oval ODI win against England

    First Published Jul 13, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    India drilled past England by ten wickets in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. Consequently, it has risen to the third spot and has replaced Pakistan in the process.

    Team India gave a phenomenal performance in the opening One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against England. It trounced the latter by ten wickets at The Oval in London on Tuesday in a relatively one-sided encounter. As a result, the visitors have moved to the third spot in the ICC ODI Rankings, transcending arch-rival Pakistan. India was ranked fourth, with 105 points. However, the 10-wicket win on Tuesday drove the side to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan with 106 in the latest chart, thus allowing the former to topple. Regardless, New Zealand continues to reign supreme at the table's summit, having 126 rating points, while England remains second with 122.

    Pakistan had forced India down to the fourth spot last month following its clean sweep over the Windies. Also, Australia losing in Sri Lanka helped Pakistan's cause. However, as it turns out, Pakistan's stay in the position turns out to be short. In contrast, India could lengthen its lead further in the two remaining ODIs against England, followed by a three-match ODI series against the Windies later this month.

    On the contrary, India could drop back behind Pakistan to the fourth spot if it loses the remaining two games against England. As for Pakistan, its next ODI assignment happens to be in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month. Babar Azam and co are scheduled to play three ODIs against the side in five days.

    (With inputs from PTI)

