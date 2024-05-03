Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees

    In Kodagu district, Karnataka, a severe drought has devastated once-thriving coffee plantations and other crops, leaving farmers in distress. Unprecedented in 25 years, the drought has exhausted innovative irrigation methods. Farmers face a bleak six-year wait for crops to mature, compounded by dried-up alternative income sources. 

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 3, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    In the scenic Kodagu district of Karnataka, nestled in the lush Malenadu region, a troubling scenario has unfolded this year. Once known for its plenty of rainfall, the area is now grappling with an unexpected drought, leaving farmers in deep distress. The usually, thriving coffee plantations, black pepper vines, and walnut trees have wilted under the scorching sun, posing a severe threat to the livelihoods of many small-scale farmers in the region.

    According to farmers, this drought is unlike anything they've witnessed in the past 25 years. Even a decade ago, they managed to sustain their crops by resorting to innovative methods like using drinking water for irrigation and employing drip irrigation systems. However, this year's drought has left their once-prosperous coffee plants and other crops completely dried up, rendering them without any source of income.

    Karnataka: 'Scotland of India', Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius!

    "We used to harvest coffee worth lakhs every year, but now our fields lie barren," laments one farmer from Sunticoppa, Chikkabetageri, Doddabetageri in the Kushalanagar taluk, a semi-mountainous area hit particularly hard by the drought.

    The plight of the farmers is exacerbated by the fact that replanting and nurturing the crops to maturity would take at least six years, during which they will be devoid of any income. The situation is further dire as alternative sources of income, such as the 15 to 20-year-old black pepper vines and the four-year-old walnut saplings have also dried up completely.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brides, grooms turn voters in Karnataka’s Kodagu-Chikkamagaluru, Maharashtra’s Amravati

    The absence of the usual Monbar rains and soaring temperatures of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius have aggravated the situation. Desperate attempts to salvage the crops, including spending significant sums on pumping water and digging tube wells, have been futile as water sources have dried up.

    "I spent everything I had to save my crops, but all in vain," laments a distressed farmer named Rashid. The ramifications of the drought extend beyond individual farmers, shaking the entire agricultural landscape of Kodagu district.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’ row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP

    Bengaluru: Survey for Namma Metro Phase 3 to conclude by year end vkp

    Bengaluru: Survey for Namma Metro Phase 3 to conclude by year end

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Driver Kartik, who allegedly leaked videos, goes missing vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Driver Kartik, who allegedly leaked videos, goes missing

    Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of backing 'Mass rapist' Prajwal Revanna, demands accountability AJR

    Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of backing 'Mass rapist' Prajwal Revanna, demands accountability

    Karnataka heatwave: IMD issues red alert for six districts; Read more vkp

    Karnataka heatwave: IMD issues red alert for six districts; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Lok sabha Elections 2024 PM Modi prediction comes true Congress Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s prediction comes true! Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat (WATCH)

    Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika Jayaram wedding with Navaneeth at Guruvayur temple; WATCH anr

    Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika enters wedlock with Navaneeth Gireesh at Guruvayur temple; WATCH

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’ row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress leader who will face Smriti Irani in Amethi gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress leader who will face Smriti Irani in Amethi

    Bengaluru: Survey for Namma Metro Phase 3 to conclude by year end vkp

    Bengaluru: Survey for Namma Metro Phase 3 to conclude by year end

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon