IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: 'When the wicket is flat, your accuracy is tested' - Jasprit Bumrah

India mauled England by ten wickets in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. As Jasprit Bumrah claimed six, he clarified that it is all about accuracy on a flat wicket.

It was simply a sensational performance by Team India in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against England on Tuesday at The Oval in London. The visitors rattled the hosts with the ball, shooting it out for a minor 110 by the 26th over, while India chased it down within the 19th over and won it comfortably by ten wickets, whereas the match was cluttered with records. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the game's star, bagging six wickets by giving away just 19 runs, as he effectively destroyed the English batting over within the powerplay itself.

Following the victory, Bumrah explained how he managed to swing the ball and how the track behaved. He said, "When there's swing and seam movement, it is inspiring in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get."

"When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing, and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn't swing, I have to pull my lengths back. You don't have to try a lot when the ball is doing something. When the wicket is flat, your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging," added Bumrah.

The Indians sent half of the English side packing by the eighth over of the powerplay, with Bumrah grabbing four and seamer Mohammed Shami dismissing Ben Stokes (0). "As soon as Shami bowled the first over, we had a conversation to go fuller. Very happy for him. He gets a lot of wickets. I told him when he beats the bat, that there would be days when he'd run through the side," Bumrah concluded.

