Happy Birthday Boeta Dippenaar: Transitions from Cricket player to CEO of Henley Air and Rocket HEMS

Boeta Dippenaar, former South African national cricket team player, has seamlessly transitioned from sports to the aviation industry.

Boeta Dippenaar, once known for his prowess on the cricket field as a member of the South African national team, has made an impressive transition into the aviation industry. As the newly appointed chief executive officer of Henley Air and Rocket HEMS, Dippenaar exemplifies the qualities of calmness under pressure, hard work, perseverance, and a belief in a greater purpose—attributes that have driven his journey from sports to executive leadership.

Henley Air, a fast-growing aeronautical company in South Africa, thrives on values of excellence, reliability, safety, care, and sustainability. In his new role, Dippenaar is committed to upholding these values while focusing on enhancing human interaction within Rocket HEMS, an intensive care medical service. He shares a poignant example of this commitment:

“Specifically with Rocket HEMS, I want to focus on human interaction, which is so important in our line of work. Life is precious and your health is your biggest asset. We flew an injured patient out of De Aar recently. Tom Watson, one of our paramedics, is very good with human interaction. He saw how worried the mom was. He told the one paramedic to continue treatment of the daughter, took the mother’s number and he kept her updated the whole flight. On landing in Vereeniging, he video-called her so that she could see her daughter. That is unheard of. Those are elements we want to bring home.”

Rocket HEMS operates five Bell 222 “Air wolf” helicopters and has three more Bell 230s ready to be converted into air ambulances. With a dedicated crew of over 25 members, Rocket HEMS has swiftly become a formidable force in emergency medical services within just a year of operation. Despite launching in the midst of a strict lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the service has flourished, providing first-world healthcare in a third-world country.

Boeta reflects on the journey and the company's success: "This rapid on-call emergency transport service relied on 'faith' and a 'firm belief in our own crew and resources' when it first lifted off in the middle of a hard lockdown in South Africa one year ago." Rocket HEMS's commitment to supporting its staff and crew has been instrumental in its growth. The company has not only retained all its staff during the pandemic but also empowered them, fostering a sense of ownership and potential. “Ignorance is sometimes a blessing,” laughs Boeta, when asked about all the technical hoops they had to jump through before they could take to the sky.

Dippenaar was the first pilot to fly the Rocket helicopter a year ago, and his leadership continues to drive the company's success. He emphasizes the importance of supporting the team and unlocking their full potential for the benefit of the country, the company, their families, and themselves. “It’s actually quite amazing,” he says, reflecting on the progress and the future prospects of Henley Air and Rocket HEMS. With Dippenaar at the helm, the company is poised to soar to even greater heights, continuing to provide exceptional medical services and embodying the values that have guided them thus far.

