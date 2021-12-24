  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin

    First Published Dec 24, 2021, 9:48 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that he was hurt by Ravi Shastri's praiseful comments for Kuldeep Yadav. However, the former Indian coach has now expressed his delight for the same.

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    A couple of days back, veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had revealed that he was left hurt by former Indian coach Ravi Shastri. During the 2018-19 Australia tour, Shastri had called chinaman Kuldeep Yadav the best Indian spinner. Consequently, as Ashwin was left hurt by it, Shastri has now expressed his happiness for the same.

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    Incidentally, Ashwin was injured after the opening Test in Adelaide. Although he recovered by the fourth Test in Sydney, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were already set spinners for the side by then. Moreover, the latter produced a five-wicket haul to ensure India wins its first-ever historic Test series Down Under.

    ALSO READ: Ashwin reveals he contemplated retirement between 2018-20; recalls being 'crushed' by Ravi Shastri's remarks

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    Responding to Ashwin's comments, Shastri spoke during the Indian Express' eAdda, as he reckoned, "Now, if that hurt some other player, then I would say good. In hindsight, I'm glad I made that statement and Ashwin has made this statement because if it hurt him and he was upset, I'm glad the way he went about his job."

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    "I'm the kind of coach who will want a player to go inside and say, 'I'm going to show his coach I'm going to teach him a lesson and show him what I'm all about'. So, if it upset him, I'm delighted. If it made him do something different, which he did, I'm thrilled because the way he was bowling in 2019 and the way he bowled in 2021 in Australia was chalk and cheese," he added.

    ALSO WATCH: 'Something's cooking': Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen?

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    Although Ashwin struggled with injuries between 2018-20, he bounced back towards the end of last year with the Australian tour, where he managed to churn out wickets, even on bouncy tracks. He looks all set to surpass Kapil Dev as the second-highest Indian wicket-taker in Tests. Furthermore, Shastri believes that he has improved his fitness of late, leading to a resurgence in his form.

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    "It was a message clearly to him that you've got to be fit. I think he's worked harder on his game than anybody else, and he's world-class. Let me tell you; he's the best spinner in the world now. The way he's bowling now and the way he's worked on his fitness and if you look at the way he's bowling of late, I think he has a great opportunity now that he's the lone frontline spinner there in South Africa to go out there and win the series for India," he concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, INA vs SA 2021-22 series preview: Virat Kohli and co eye historic first-ever Test series in SA?-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli and co eye historic first-ever Test series in SA?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff-ayh

    IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland-ayh

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From Kohli to Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Harish Rawat top state leaders to meet party high command in Delhi today gcw

    Harish Rawat, other top state leaders to meet party high command in Delhi today

    Threat of terror strikes in Punjab ahead of polls Intelligence agencies say state more fragile than Kashmir gcw

    Threat of terror strikes in Punjab ahead of polls, Intelligence agencies say state 'more fragile than Kashmir'

    Happy birthday Anil Kapoor: Workout videos of the actor which will motivate you to hit gym SCJ

    Happy birthday Anil Kapoor: Workout videos of the actor which will motivate you to hit gym

    Allahabad HC urges Centre EC to halt political rallies postpone assembly elections 2022 gcw

    Allahabad HC urges Centre, EC to halt political rallies, postpone assembly elections 2022

    Christmas 2021: Importance, history and significance of the festival drb

    Christmas 2021: Importance, history and significance of the festival

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon