US President Trump claims $3 trillion investment win on Day 1, predicts $6-7 trillion by week's end (WATCH)

He said, "In total, before the end of my first full business day in Washington and the White House, we've already secured nearly $3 trillion of new investments in the United States. And probably, that's going to be six or seven by the end of the week."

On Tuesday, three major tech companies revealed plans to establish a new company, Stargate, aimed at advancing artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison joined President Donald Trump at the White House to announce the initiative, which Trump described as “the largest AI infrastructure project in history.” The companies will initially invest $100 billion into Stargate, with plans to increase the investment to $500 billion in the coming years. The project is expected to generate 100,000 jobs in the U.S., according to Trump.

For several months, leaders in the AI industry have been raising concerns about the need for more data centers, along with the chips, electricity, and water resources required to support their growing artificial intelligence goals in the future.

Oracle is one of the largest data center operators in the United States, while SoftBank possesses the financial resources necessary to support the expansion of AI infrastructure, which is projected to require billions of dollars in investment.

