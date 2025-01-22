US President Trump claims $3 trillion investment win on Day 1, predicts $6-7 trillion by week's end (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump announced that his administration secured nearly $3 trillion in new investments for the U.S. on his first full business day in Washington, with expectations of the total reaching $6-7 trillion by the end of the week.

US President Trump claims $3 trillion investment win on Day 1, predicts $6-7 trillion by week's end (WATCH) anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 9:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

US President Donald Trump made a bold announcement, claiming that before the end of his first full business day in Washington and the White House, his administration had already secured nearly $3 trillion in new investments for the United States. The statement reflects the administration's aggressive efforts to attract global capital and boost the U.S. economy.

He said, "In total, before the end of my first full business day in Washington and the White House, we've already secured nearly $3 trillion of new investments in the United States. And probably, that's going to be six or seven by the end of the week."

On Tuesday, three major tech companies revealed plans to establish a new company, Stargate, aimed at advancing artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison joined President Donald Trump at the White House to announce the initiative, which Trump described as “the largest AI infrastructure project in history.” The companies will initially invest $100 billion into Stargate, with plans to increase the investment to $500 billion in the coming years. The project is expected to generate 100,000 jobs in the U.S., according to Trump.

For several months, leaders in the AI industry have been raising concerns about the need for more data centers, along with the chips, electricity, and water resources required to support their growing artificial intelligence goals in the future.

Oracle is one of the largest data center operators in the United States, while SoftBank possesses the financial resources necessary to support the expansion of AI infrastructure, which is projected to require billions of dollars in investment.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Donald Trump says he is open to Elon Musk buying TikTok if Tesla CEO wants to do so (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump says he is open to Elon Musk buying TikTok if Tesla CEO wants to do so (WATCH)

Iraq passes CONTROVERSIAL marriage law; sparks concern for Women's right ATG

Iraq passes CONTROVERSIAL marriage law; sparks concern for Women's right

Israel Moroccan national with US Green Card wounds 4 in Tel Aviv stabbing attack, shot dead (WATCH) snt

Israel: Moroccan national with US Green Card wounds 4 in Tel Aviv stabbing attack, shot dead (WATCH)

Will Trump hit China with 10 per cent tariff from next month? Here's what we know anr

Will Trump hit China with 10 per cent tariff from next month? Here's what we know

Panama files UN complaint over Trump's threat to seize control of canal, launches audit of port operator snt

Panama files UN complaint over Trump's threat to seize control of canal, launches audit of port operator

Recent Stories

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon
What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon