Sky Force REVIEW by Rajnath Singh: Defence Minister goes gaga over Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's war film

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Akshay Kumar's war film, Sky Force. The film depicts the Indian Air Force's valour during the 1965 war. Rajnath shared pictures from the screening on X.



Akshay Kumar and the Sky Force team treated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to a special film screening in Delhi. The film, starring Akshay and Veer Pahariya, is based on the actual tale of Squadron Leader Devayya and other soldiers of the Indian Air Force who participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Rajnath Singh uploaded photos from the X screening and thanked the cast and crew for creating such a fantastic film. He sent his warmest regards to the team and wrote, “Joined CDS and three service chiefs at the special screening of ‘Sky Force’. The film narrates the story of the Indian Air Force’s bravery, courage and sacrifice during the 1965 War. I laud the makers of the film for their efforts (sic).”

Akshay, overwhelmed by the lovely words, replied to the politician’s post on X and wrote, “Thank you, Sir. An absolute honour for me and the team of Skyforce that you, the CDS and the three service chiefs took out time to watch and bless our film. We’ve made it with a lot of gratitude and pride for the courage of our armed forces (sic).”

Previously, the Sky Force team held a special screening for NCC cadets in Delhi. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film's producers, also attended the occasion. They paid special tribute to Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh and the Indian Air Force's Disha Cell.

Veer's Bollywood debut, Sky Force, stars Sara Ali Khan as the late soldier's widow. It is based on the actual narrative of Squadron Leader Devayya and other Indian Air Force men who participated in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan conflict. Abhishek Anil Kapur directed the film, which Jio Studios and Maddock Films produced. It will be released on January 24 as part of the massive Republic Day celebrations.

