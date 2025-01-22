Sky Force REVIEW by Rajnath Singh: Defence Minister goes gaga over Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's war film

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Akshay Kumar's war film, Sky Force. The film depicts the Indian Air Force's valour during the 1965 war. Rajnath shared pictures from the screening on X.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

Akshay Kumar and the Sky Force team treated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to a special film screening in Delhi. The film, starring Akshay and Veer Pahariya, is based on the actual tale of Squadron Leader Devayya and other soldiers of the Indian Air Force who participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

article_image2

Rajnath Singh uploaded photos from the X screening and thanked the cast and crew for creating such a fantastic film. He sent his warmest regards to the team and wrote, “Joined CDS and three service chiefs at the special screening of ‘Sky Force’. The film narrates the story of the Indian Air Force’s bravery, courage and sacrifice during the 1965 War. I laud the makers of the film for their efforts (sic).”

article_image3

Akshay, overwhelmed by the lovely words, replied to the politician’s post on X and wrote, “Thank you, Sir. An absolute honour for me and the team of Skyforce that you, the CDS and the three service chiefs took out time to watch and bless our film. We’ve made it with a lot of gratitude and pride for the courage of our armed forces (sic).”

article_image4

Previously, the Sky Force team held a special screening for NCC cadets in Delhi. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film's producers, also attended the occasion. They paid special tribute to Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh and the Indian Air Force's Disha Cell.

article_image5

Veer's Bollywood debut, Sky Force, stars Sara Ali Khan as the late soldier's widow. It is based on the actual narrative of Squadron Leader Devayya and other Indian Air Force men who participated in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan conflict. Abhishek Anil Kapur directed the film, which Jio Studios and Maddock Films produced. It will be released on January 24 as part of the massive Republic Day celebrations.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Deva Shahid Kapoor shares another intense photo ahead of film release [PHOTOS] ATG

'Deva': Shahid Kapoor shares another intense photo ahead of film release [PHOTOS]

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker entered actor residence when security guards were asleep, says cops anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker entered actor's residence when security guards were asleep, says cops

Game Changer star Ram Charan to take pay cut for producer Dil Raju's next film; know why RBA

Game Changer star Ram Charan to take pay cut for producer Dil Raju's next film; know why

Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly throws surprise party for him, Bigg Boss 18 contestants reunites [Watch] NTI

Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly throws surprise party for him, Bigg Boss 18 contestants reunites [Watch]

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya in Delhi to host screening for NCC cadets (VIDEO) RBA

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya in Delhi to host screening for NCC cadets (VIDEO)

Recent Stories

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon
What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon