    'Something's cooking': Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)

    Ravi Shastri has stepped down as Team India head coach, being replaced by Rahul Dravid. Meanwhile, he has seemingly ventured into cooking. Can you smell what he might be cooking?

    Somethings cooking: Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 11:06 AM IST
    Team India has a new head coach in the form of Rahul Dravid. And, it happened after Ravi Shastri decided to step down from the role after four years of service, as he chose against reapplying for the role. Consequently, everyone is wondering as to what could be next for Shastri. Well, it seems like we might have the answer.

    In a recent video shared by Star Sports, Shastri is seen cooking something. As he briefly tastes his preparation, he applauds the taste and his cooking work. In the meantime, he is seen pouring his dish into a bowl and walking off, while it seems like he might have prepared some soup. Nonetheless, the suspense continued, with Star Sports captioning it, "Something's cooking... 🧐 Guess what @ravishastriofficial is up to 👇, and stay tuned to find out!"

    ALSO READ: Former Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq claims all was NOT well between BCCI, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

    As of now, Shastri's post-head coach primary job happens to be being the Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). Also, he has launched his sports marketing agency called Sporting Beyond, in collaboration with Papia Pradeep Guha and Jaiveer Panwar. On the other hand, he made a cameo appearance while promoting Amazon Prime Video's notable fiction cricket series Inside Edge Season 3.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 11:21 AM IST
