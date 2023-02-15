BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma stirs controversy in TV sting operation

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was caught unaware in a TV sting operation by a renowned Indian media. He stirred controversy by revealing information about the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma relationship, Jasprit Bumrah and players' fitness.

Image credit: Chetan Sharma/Instagram

Chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) All-India Senior Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, was noticed in a controversy on Tuesday after allegedly revealing classified selection points during a sting operation conducted by an Indian television (TV) channel. Sharma, who the BCCI newly reinstated after being dismissed following India's showing in the ICC T20 World Cup last year in Australia, was glimpsed during the sting operation as he cast insinuations on senior Indian players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sharma also allegedly disclosed his internal conversations with Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and Kohli during the sting shown by Zee News. Sharma alleged that many players have been taking injections to expedite their retrieval to competitive cricket despite being fit only about 80 to 85 per cent. The legendary former India pacer also alleged a difference of opinion between him and the team management over pacer Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series versus Australia last September.

