    BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma stirs controversy in TV sting operation

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was caught unaware in a TV sting operation by a renowned Indian media. He stirred controversy by revealing information about the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma relationship, Jasprit Bumrah and players' fitness.

    Image credit: Chetan Sharma/Instagram

    Chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) All-India Senior Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, was noticed in a controversy on Tuesday after allegedly revealing classified selection points during a sting operation conducted by an Indian television (TV) channel. Sharma, who the BCCI newly reinstated after being dismissed following India's showing in the ICC T20 World Cup last year in Australia, was glimpsed during the sting operation as he cast insinuations on senior Indian players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

    Sharma also allegedly disclosed his internal conversations with Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and Kohli during the sting shown by Zee News. Sharma alleged that many players have been taking injections to expedite their retrieval to competitive cricket despite being fit only about 80 to 85 per cent. The legendary former India pacer also alleged a difference of opinion between him and the team management over pacer Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series versus Australia last September.

    Image credit: Getty

    Bumrah continues to be out of action and will presumably miss the ongoing four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia. Sharma also alleged an ego scuffle between former skipper Kohli and former BCCI head Sourav Ganguly. Sharma was inaccessible for a word when contacted by PTI.

    Image credit: Getty

    It is learnt that the BCCI is glimpsing into the subject, as national selectors are tied by contract and should refrain from speaking to the media. "It will be [BCCI secretary] Jay's [Shah] call as to what will be Chetan's future. The question is whether T20 skipper Hardik Pandya or ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma would like to sit with Chetan in a selection meeting, knowing that he has let out internal discussions," a senior BCCI official briefed PTI on situations of namelessness.

    (With inputs from PTI)

