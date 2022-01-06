  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Australia put on another top show against England in the Sydney 2021-22 Ashes Test. Usman Khawaja and Stuart Broad were among the headliners. Here are the talking points from Day 2.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Sydney NSW, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
    It was a top-class batting effort for the Australians. On Day 2 of the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test against the English at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, the hosts put on a commanding total, while the visitors are under pressure to lose this too, provided rain does not play enough spoilsport. Usman Khawaja and Stuart Broad headlined the day as we analyse the talking points from Day 2.

    Usman Khawaja - A comeback well served
    Khawaja was given a chance in the series for the first time after Australia has already won it all. However, he has utilised this comeback to the fullest, scoring a laudable 137, which happens to be his ninth Test century. Consequently, it will help Australia's bid for a clean sweep over England. However, it would not have been so good had he not been dropped on 28 by Joe Root.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback

    Stuart Broad doesn't like giving up
    Broad played just a Test in the series before SCG. He also expressed his displeasure at not being given enough chances. He has been given the same now, with the prize to fight for already gone. However, he is already serving in the bid of saving his team from the whitewash embarrassment. He has claimed a fifer to come on out top. But, he also leaked over 100 runs in the process. Should England have continued with him?

    Steven Smith keeping up with the groove
    Smith has displayed some commendable batting abilities in the series. Although he is yet to score a ton, he has contributed with a couple of half-centuries. The same was the case in this Test, as he scored 67, which happened to be his 33rd Test 50. It seems like he is finally into the groove of scoring runs freely. Although he hasn't been consistently scoring a ton, his subtle contributions are likely to come in handy for the Aussies henceforth.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
