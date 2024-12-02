India's biggest IT raid: Rs 352 crore in cash seized!

The raids were conducted over a period of 10 days. A total of Rs 352 crore was seized in these operations.

 

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 3:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

IT raids are common in India. However, a recent IT raid made headlines. Officials spent nearly ten days counting the cash. Initially, they started counting manually.

article_image2

Income Tax officials used a scanning wheel machine to detect buried items, indicating the raid's intensity. The Income Tax Department teams conducted raids in various locations.

article_image3

The Income Tax Department ordered three dozen machines to count the notes. Bank employees were called in due to the large cash recovery. The seized money was loaded onto a truck and deposited with the IT department under tight security.

article_image4

In August, the central government honoured the Income Tax Department officials who conducted raids in Odisha. The operation was led by S.K. Jha, Principal Director of Income Tax Investigation, and Gurpreet Singh, Additional Director.

