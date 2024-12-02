Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala

IRCTC has announced special Christmas tour packages to Kashmir and Kerala. Discounted prices are available for hotels, food, and travel for December trips.

IRCTC Christmas Tour Package

IRCTC offers attractive tour packages for Christmas travel. These trips allow you to explore beautiful destinations with your family or friends.

Kashmir Winter Special Tour

Kashmir Tour The tour package, "MYSTICAL KASHMIR WINTER SPECIAL EX HYDERABAD," offers a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas amidst Kashmir's scenic beauty. The trip spans 5 nights and 6 days, from December 21st to 26th, starting from Hyderabad.

Discounted Kashmir Tour Package

IRCTC Tour This is a great opportunity to celebrate Christmas amidst snow-capped mountains. Enjoy a 50% discount on this trip. Single occupancy costs ₹43,670 and double occupancy costs ₹41,050 per person. Book your tour on the Indian Railways website.

Affordable Kerala Tour Package

Kerala Tour Now you can travel to Kerala, 'God's Own Country,' at an affordable price. This 7-night, 8-day trip from Kolkata runs from December 20th to 26th and includes breakfast and dinner. Lunch is an additional cost. Double occupancy is priced at ₹62,900 per person, and triple occupancy is ₹71,750 per person.

