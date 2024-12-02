Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala

IRCTC has announced special Christmas tour packages to Kashmir and Kerala. Discounted prices are available for hotels, food, and travel for December trips.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

IRCTC Christmas Tour Package

IRCTC offers attractive tour packages for Christmas travel. These trips allow you to explore beautiful destinations with your family or friends.

article_image2

Kashmir Winter Special Tour

Kashmir Tour

The tour package, "MYSTICAL KASHMIR WINTER SPECIAL EX HYDERABAD," offers a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas amidst Kashmir's scenic beauty. The trip spans 5 nights and 6 days, from December 21st to 26th, starting from Hyderabad.

article_image3

Discounted Kashmir Tour Package

IRCTC Tour

This is a great opportunity to celebrate Christmas amidst snow-capped mountains. Enjoy a 50% discount on this trip. Single occupancy costs ₹43,670 and double occupancy costs ₹41,050 per person. Book your tour on the Indian Railways website.

article_image4

Affordable Kerala Tour Package

Kerala Tour

Now you can travel to Kerala, 'God's Own Country,' at an affordable price. This 7-night, 8-day trip from Kolkata runs from December 20th to 26th and includes breakfast and dinner. Lunch is an additional cost. Double occupancy is priced at ₹62,900 per person, and triple occupancy is ₹71,750 per person.

